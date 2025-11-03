Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management: UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report released to drive innovative transformation for urban sustainable development

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 31 (local time), the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report (English version) was released at the opening ceremony of the global observance of the 2025 World Cities Day held in Bogota, Colombia.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The global launch came days after the release of the report's Chinese version by Kazuko Ishigaki, regional representative of the UN-Habitat's Asia and Pacific office, at the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference held in Shanghai, which was jointly held by the UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and organized by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management.

Notably, the report puts forward suggestions on the design of an indicator system for application scenarios, and unveils indicator systems for multiple application scenarios, including megacities, sci-tech innovation cities, healthy cities, and livable cities.

The UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index is an authoritative index developed by an international research team under the joint support and guidance of UN-Habitat, China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

Dedicated to conducting scientific diagnosis and trend analysis on the progress of global urban sustainable development, the index made its debut at the China observance of the World Cities Day in 2021.

The UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index is known for its progressiveness, openness, and adaptability, as the index focuses on measuring the progress of a city's sustainable development level rather than providing specific rankings, serves as an open platform and features an adaptive approach in the construction of the entire indicator system.

In general, the research on the index leverages progressiveness to encourage action, enabling cities to see hope and take efforts; relies on comprehensiveness to guide the direction, ensuring that urban development is balanced, coordinated, and truly sustainable; and uses categorization to focus on key priorities, ensuring that the development of the index is relevant and inspiring for cities of different types.

Since its launch, the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index has been piloted in various types of cities around the world. Up to now, more than 100 cities worldwide have been advancing pilot applications.

In the future, a global urban database will be gradually established and provided to global cities in an open and shared manner, offering value for the diagnosis and analysis of urban sustainable development.

Source: Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management

Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558