Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Westcourt Capital is pleased to announce that Westcourt Performance Portfolio (WPP), an actively managed diversified basket of some of the best-in-class alternative investment funds, has won first place for the Best 5-Year Sharpe Ratio at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category. This award highlights WPP's commitment to protecting capital and delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns in all market environments.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition. Over the past five years, we have successfully navigated a landscape that reflects numerous economic challenges. This achievement underscores the dedication and expertise of our team, whose work continues to exemplify excellence in an evolving environment. It also reaffirms our belief that, when employed with discipline and purpose, alternative investments can preserve capital and provide a stabilizing complement to a traditional portfolio." said Robert Janson, Co-CEO, CIO, and Lead Portfolio Manager.

WPP is a turnkey solution for those seeking access to alternative strategies through a single-ticket, registered account-eligible investment vehicle. Since its inception in July 2020, WPP has had a compounded return at an annual rate of 9.50% with an annualized volatility of 3.83% (net of Class W fees)1. Westcourt aims to support and help advisors differentiate their business by providing institutional-quality research and access to Canada's best-in-class alternative investment strategies.

About Westcourt Capital ULC

Westcourt Capital is a portfolio manager, exempt market dealer, and investment fund manager that specializes in the sourcing, due diligence, structuring, and ongoing monitoring of alternative investments and extends its expertise to independent advisory practices across Canada. www.westcourtcapital.com

About Alternative IQ

Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences (which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community. For more information, see alternativeiq.com.

WPP is only available to accredited investors under applicable securities legislation and has a minimum purchase amount. Prospective investors should carefully read WPP's offering memorandum before investing in it. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in the fund's offering memorandum. Any information or representation, other than that contained in the fund's offering memorandum, must not be relied upon. Please contact Westcourt Capital or your investment advisor or consult the offering documents to determine your qualifications.

Footnotes:

Data as of September 30th, 2025 and net of certain fees and expenses but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any investor that may reduce returns. Other classes are available. Fees and performance may differ in those other classes. The information listed here is not intended to reflect WPP's future values or future returns on an investment in WPP. No returns are guaranteed, and past performance may not be repeated.

