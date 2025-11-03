Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a pre-commercial biotechnology company redefining regenerative medicine through next-generation collagen science, announces the appointment of Miles D. Harrison as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

At Conexeu, Miles will lead the Company's next phase of growth, advancing its first-in-class collagen platform for human and animal health. He intends to focus on scientific validation, strategic partnerships, and a unified brand strategy across wound care, dental, and aesthetics.

"Miles brings a rare combination of proven leadership, commercial discipline, market insight, and deep respect for science," said Jeff Sharpe, Chairman of the Board of Conexeu Sciences Inc. "He has a long history of building high-performance organizations and creating shareholder value, whilst leading teams that consistently outpace the market. His vision positions Conexeu to shape the future of human and animal regenerative medicine."

Dr. Claudia Chavez-Munoz, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the Company, added: "True tissue regeneration means complete structural and functional restoration of native tissue. Our CXU platform represents a next-generation liquid extracellular matrix, which provides a complex and bioactive scaffold that mimics the native extracellular matrix architecture, offering cells the biological signals required for organized healing, not scarring. We are delighted to welcome Miles at this pivotal stage; his proven ability to translate scientific innovation into global commercial success will be instrumental in advancing Conexeu's mission."

Miles brings more than two decades of leadership in scaling category-defining healthcare and aesthetics businesses. At Galderma, he served as President and CEO, North America, delivering sustained growth across Restylane®, Sculptra®, Dysport®, Cetaphil®, Differin®, and Epiduo®, while managing one of the most dynamic portfolios in dermatology. As Co-Founder and CEO of Novaestiq Corp., he built a differentiated aesthetics company from inception to acquisition by Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) in just four years. Since 2020, Miles has also served on the Board of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL).

"Conexeu represents the next frontier," said Miles Harrison. "Our CXU collagen platform is positioned as the foundation for regenerative innovation, patented across multiple markets; we are not following trends; we are building a company that we believe will define the future of restoration and renewal and deliver life-changing solutions and a better quality of life to patients and consumers worldwide."

About Conexeu Sciences

Founded in late 2022, Conexeu Sciences is advancing regenerative medicine through its patented collagen-based liquid platform. Emerging from over a decade of university research, the Company is developing a human collagen-based liquid scaffold that transitions from liquid to gel at body temperature, forming a thermosensitive scaffold that accelerates organized tissue formation. With patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, and additional filings pending globally, Conexeu's CXU platform offers transformative potential across multi-billion-dollar markets.

At the forefront of Conexeu's portfolio is Ten Minute Tissue, a liquid dermal extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and gels at ~37°C. This unique scaffold promotes cell migration, proliferation, differentiation, and new tissue formation, enabling seamless integration into host tissue. Clinically proven in pilot studies, Ten Minute Tissue accelerates healing while reducing inflammation and non-fibrotic scarring.

Ten-Minute Tissue is an investigational product and has not been cleared or approved by any regulatory authority .

For more information, visit www.conexeu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272786

SOURCE: Conexeu Sciences Inc.