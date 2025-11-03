The Swiss banking group's Austrian subsidiary is one of the first companies to be MiCAR-licensed by the Austrian FMA.

Putting it in a strong position for market launch and accelerated EU expansion.

AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA Bank") today announced that its newly established subsidiary, AMINA (Austria) AG ("AMINA EU"), has received a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license from Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

AMINA Expands into the EU

The FMA's approval paves the way for AMINA EU's launch, with regulated crypto trading, custody, and portfolio management services, as well as crypto staking, to be introduced at launch. These offerings will be available to professional investors, including family offices, corporates, financial institutions, and more.

AMINA EU, an FMA-licensed crypto-asset service provider, will offer a purpose-built platform giving clients secure, institutional-grade access to the crypto ecosystem. As a wholly owned subsidiary of AMINA Bank and a member of the global AMINA Group, it draws on proven and trusted banking-grade governance, regulatory expertise, deep industry knowledge and a strong record across multiple market cycles.

"All AMINA Group companies put clients first. AMINA EU's receipt of a MiCA CASP license further demonstrates AMINA Group's commitment to the highest regulatory standards and to meeting the growing global demand for trusted crypto services," said Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA Bank. "Together with our licenses in Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi, this milestone enables us to offer clients global and market leading service through operations built for scale, security, and long-term success."

Austria was chosen as AMINA EU's European entry point because of its regulatory excellence, and strong commitment to investor protection. Already notified in thirteen additional European countries, AMINA EU is also well positioned to expand into more than thirty markets across Europe.

Eckehard Stolz, Managing Director of AMINA EU, said: "Professional investors in Europe are seeking secure, regulated access to crypto, and we're meeting that demand with the launch of AMINA's European operations in Austria. By combining Swiss banking DNA and deep expertise with Austrian regulatory strength, we are building the trusted infrastructure to bridge traditional finance and crypto."

AMINA Group's presence in Europe has been strengthened through the establishment of AMINA EU and the receipt of its CASP license, enabling the Group to better serve the European market. This license authorises AMINA EU to provide a wide range of regulated crypto-asset services: (i) custody of crypto assets, (ii) exchange of crypto assets for fiat currencies or other crypto assets, (iii) transfer services, and (iv) portfolio management of crypto assets. With this milestone, AMINA looks forward to continuing to drive and shape the growth of trusted, regulated crypto services in Austria, across Europe, and beyond.

About AMINA Bank AMINA Group Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM to Advise on Investments or Credit, Arrange Deals in Investment, Arrange Credit and Arrange Custody for Professional Clients as defined in the Conduct of Business ("COBS") Rulebook. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). In October 2025, the firm's Type 1 license was further approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG received its CASP license from Austria's Financial Market Authority ("FMA") under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA Bank AG as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2023, AMINA Bank AG won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category. AMINA Bank AG was most recently recognised as Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025.

To learn more about AMINA Bank AG, visit www.aminagroup.com.

