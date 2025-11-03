Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier's Insightful Safety Standdown Seminar is Set to Roll in Wichita, KS, Encouraging Aviation Professionals to Own the Outcome

Under the theme "Own the Outcome," the free-to-attend safety seminar provides life-long learning opportunities for a wide cross-section of industry professionals

Dynamic seminar brings together more than 400 aviation professionals on site, hundreds more worldwide via webcast

Jam-packed lineup includes must attend educational seminar sessions highlighting lessons of safety leadership, building a safety culture, reimagining team dynamics and more





MONTRÉAL, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its highly-influential Safety Standdown safety seminar has returned to Wichita, KS for another year of invaluable knowledge-based training. This dynamic three-day seminar, to be held on November 11-13 in person and online, features unique learning opportunities, dynamic workshops and cutting-edge presentations by key industry thought leaders. This free safety seminar is open to all aviation professionals regardless of the aircraft type they operate.

The 2025 version of this industry-defining seminar centres around the concept of, "Own the Outcome," and encourages all aviation professionals to take full responsibility for every decision, every procedure and every moment that impacts safety. In an industry where precision and accountability are non-negotiable, this theme reinforces the idea that safety is not left to chance - it's the direct result of intentional choices and disciplined actions.

Whether on the flight deck, in the cabin, on the ground, or in key leadership roles, every aviation professional has the power to shape the outcome through vigilance, preparation and a steadfast commitment to excellence. By embracing this mindset, aviation professionals don't just react to challenges - they anticipate, prepare and lead with purpose. Owning the Outcome means understanding that safety is not just a policy - it's a personal and collective responsibility.

"For almost three decades, Bombardier's Safety Standdown has been a 'must attend' seminar that targets all aviation disciplines - and what's more important than safety when it comes to every aspect of our collective operations," said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, Bombardier. "This dynamic seminar brings together the most sought-after industry experts and thought leaders together to share invaluable information about aviation safety, and we are honoured to lead the charge in the industry and help make aviation safer on all levels."

Since its inception, Safety Standdown has offered free safety-based educational opportunities for a wide range of aviation professionals. Bombardier works closely with its advisory counciland key sponsorsto ensure this seminar remains free of charge and explores safety knowledge-based learning in all sectors of the aviation industry.

First conceived by a group of Learjet demonstration pilots who were determined to make the Bombardier flight demonstration team in Wichita the safest in the industry, the seminar continues to grow in size and scope. Attendees span the industry spectrum from flight crews and maintenance technicians to flight dispatchers and schedulers. They also represent a wide range of corporate, commercial and military organizations. Since its inception, more than 10,000 aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, either at live seminars or through its webcasts.

Headlining this year's seminar is Dr. Tony Kern, CEO of Convergent Performance. Dr. Kern will kick off this year's seminar by taking attendees back to the decks and safe harbors of the pirate age, with lessons on personal accountability, leadership, and high performance under life and death situations.

Other poignant presentations include: Jennifer Pickerel, President of Aviation Personnel International.

To join Safety Standdown, either in person or virtually, please visit the registration page.

