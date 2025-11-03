NetSPI Accelerates Innovation in Proactive Security with Appointment of Sridhar Jayanthi as Interim Chief Product and Technology Officer

Jayanthi's focus on modern security testing will guide NetSPI in equipping companies with rapid, confident digital resilience

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2025, announced the appointment of Sridhar Jayanthi as its interim Chief Product and Technology Officer. Jayanthi's extensive experience in cybersecurity product leadership will be instrumental in advancing NetSPI's PTaaS platform and reinforcing its commitment to proactive security.

"This is a pivotal moment for NetSPI and our clients," said Aaron Shilts, President & CEO of NetSPI. "Sridhar's expertise and proven ability to scale technology organizations will play a key role in enhancing the proactive security solutions we offer our clients. Together, we'll help security teams build digital resilience and stay competitive against the constant challenges they're facing today."

Jayanthi brings a distinguished background in driving security innovation and has a deep background in building global cybersecurity engineering organizations. He spent more than 11 years at McAfee, now Trellix, where he established and built the India Development Center and served on McAfee's global executive leadership team (ELT). He then spent four years at FireEye, now Mandiant, where he built and led endpoint security products and international operations, and was a member of FireEye's ELT.

He was the CEO and Co-founder of PolyLogyx, which was later acquired by EclecticIQ, where he led the Endpoint/XDR business unit as General Manager. His proven track record positions him to accelerate the growth of NetSPI's PTaaS platform, supported by a world-class engineering team, global security experts, and the pioneering research of NetSPI Labs.

"NetSPI has established itself as the clear leader in security testing by combining deep human expertise with a powerful technology ," said Sridhar Jayanthi. "The security industry is in need of a better approach to ongoing testing, and NetSPI is here to deliver that innovation. I look forward to working with the team to advance our proactive security capabilities, leverage automation, and create solutions that enhance the security of our clients' everchanging attack surfaces."

NetSPI's proactive security approach combines technology, intelligence, and human ingenuity to help a global customer base identify and mitigate risks across their expanding attack surfaces. Learn more about NetSPI's PTaaS.

About NetSPI

NetSPI® pioneered Penetration Testing as a Service. Follow us on LinkedInand X.

NetSPI Contact

Michelle Peterson

Michelle.Peterson@netspi.com

(612) 559-2176

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a7407f1-0a60-4f87-9d56-89403b411f56