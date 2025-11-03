Northern to take 50% capacity offtake (100 tonnes/year) at Alkeemia's Graphite Purification Pilot Plant in Porto Marghera, Italy

Process targets 99.96% graphite for Li-Ion batteries that is also more efficient and with a lower carbon footprint than competing technologies in China

New technology could be deployed in Northern's Planned Canada and France Battery Anode Material (BAM) facilities

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU:0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to take up to 50 percent of the production capacity of a pilot plant being developed by Alkeemia S.p.A. in Italy to test a new process to purify graphite for use in battery and advanced technology applications.

The plant will aim to demonstrate the scalability of Alkeemia's internally developed and lab-verified HF purification process, which has a lower carbon footprint than competing technologies out of China and is also simpler, faster, more cost-effective, and less toxic than conventional methods. The plant in Porto Marghera, Italy will have a nameplate capacity of approximately 200 tonnes per year and a planned Start of Production (SOP) in the first quarter of 2026.

Northern has committed to taking 50 percent of the pilot plant's capacity (100 tonnes per year) under a definitive toll processing agreement, which secures access to high-purity graphite output for testing and qualification in downstream applications.

"By partnering with Alkeemia, we are strengthening ties with Europe as the energy transition progresses. We'll be securing access to a European-developed purification technology that is cleaner, lower carbon, and independent of Chinese influence, an essential component in building resilient supply chains for the energy transition in the West," said Northern Graphite Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "This agreement represents a key step in building the bridge between Northern's upstream graphite production and our downstream Battery Anode Material ambitions."

"Canada is proud to endorse Northern Graphite and Alkeemia's partnership to advance critical mineral development that aligns with our national priorities and international commitments. Through the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, we are working with trusted partners to deploy sovereign tools, mobilize investments and financing, and secure offtake arrangements to accelerate the development of secure, resilient critical minerals supply chains. These minerals will power the clean energy transition, strengthen our defence and manufacturing capabilities, and position Canada as a trusted supplier to our allies," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

"Canada's endorsement of Northern Graphite and Alkeemia's collaboration reflects our commitment to responsible resource development and international collaboration. By advancing projects that align with the goals of the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, we are helping to build resilient supply chains, drive innovation, and bolster Canada's position as a trusted global partner in the continued development of more clean energy and advanced manufacturing," added Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Under the tolling arrangement, graphite concentrate feedstock will be sourced from Northern's Okanjande mine in Namibia and its Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, further integrating Northern's upstream assets with its downstream processing ambitions.

Northern and Alkeemia are also in discussions to expand the partnership beyond the pilot phase, exploring the potential to scale the technology to a full industrial level as part of Northern's broader strategy to establish Western-based, vertically integrated supply chains for graphite and battery anode materials.

"This partnership brings together Alkeemia's expertise in HF chemistry and process innovation with Northern's upstream graphite production and downstream BAM ambitions," said Mr. Lorenzo Di Donato, Chief Executive Officer at Alkeemia. "Together, we are demonstrating a European-led pathway toward cleaner, more secure graphite purification for the global energy transition."

"When the scalability of this technology gets proven out, it can then be scaled to 5,000 and 10,000 tonne lines to be deployed in the Battery Anode Material (BAM) facilities we are planning in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, and in France and which are both key pillars of Northern's strategy to establish vertically integrated, Western-based supply chains for critical battery materials independent of China," said Mr. Jacquemin.

By partnering with Alkeemia, Northern is advancing an independent European purification route that complements its North American BAM ambitions, supporting both regions' goals of building secure, transparent, and sustainable graphite supply chains. The agreement comes as Western nations intensify efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese-controlled critical mineral supply chains. In October, China's Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs announced new export controls on lithium battery raw materials, manufacturing equipment, and processing technologies, effective November 8, 2025 - underscoring the strategic importance of graphite to both the energy transition and national security.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is the only flake graphite producing company in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Group, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, where the Company is boosting output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance, and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

About Alkeemia

Alkeemia is one of Europe's largest producers of hydrofluoric acid and fluoroderivatives. The company supplies, through its plant in Porto Marghera (Venice), the main manufacturers operating in the fluoropolymers, refrigerants, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, electronics, metallurgy, fertilizers, construction and other industries.

Building on its long-standing expertise in fluorine chemistry, Alkeemia has invested in the renewal and expansion of its hydrofluoric acid production facilities at its Porto Marghera site. This strategic investment significantly enhances production capacity and process efficiency, strengthening the company's position as a leading European supplier of critical fluorine related materials.

Looking ahead, Alkeemia aims to expand beyond traditional HF production into downstream fluorine-based businesses that directly support the energy transition, including battery materials production, graphite purification, and semiconductor applications. Through this vertical integration, Alkeemia is positioning itself as a key European player in the mid-stream segment of the Critical Minerals and Materials value chain contributing to secure, sustainable, and independent supply chains for the technologies of the future.

For media inquiries, contact (Alkeemia)

Vittorio Landino, Marketing & Communications Manager

Email: vittorio.landino@alkeemia.com or ufficiostampa@alkeemia.com

For additional information

Please visit the Company's website at https://www.northerngraphite.com/home/, the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca our Social Channels listed below or contact the Company at (613) 271-2124.

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Facebook

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's plans to extend the mine life of its LDI mine and development plans for its other projects including Bissett Creek. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272832

SOURCE: Northern Graphite Corporation