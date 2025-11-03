Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that surface exploration has commenced at the Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in White Pine County, Nevada, USA. Griffon hosts a past-producing gold mine, and is located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt, a fertile trend that contains numerous gold mines and deposits.

Highlights of the Fall 2025 Exploration Program

APEX Geoscience (USA) Ltd. of Reno, NV, has been engaged to carry out the first components of the Fall 2025 exploration program, which will focus on the high priority target areas defined by A.I. predictive modelling by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY", see Nevada Sunrise news release dated September 9, 2025), including the unmined area south of the Hammer Ridge open pit (the "Anvil Zone") to help define a potential signature from a known gold occurrence (see Figure 1). Work in progress includes:

A comprehensive soil survey program of up to 700 samples incorporating leading-edge geochemical technology, i.e., Ionic Leach and Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") methods;

A "walking mag" ground geophysical survey to improve the geophysical database for the Project. This high resolution 2025 ground magnetics survey represents the first survey of its type at Griffon.

Figure 1: Soil Survey and Ground Magnetics Survey Grids over VRIFY Target Areas

"Our momentum is building at Griffon within a Nevada gold trend that is one of the most prospective areas to explore for gold in the United States," said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "The existing deposits and mines in the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt are attracting attention world-wide because of the quality of the projects, the State of Nevada's positive reputation in the mining business, and a recent groundswell of American government support for mineral projects in the USA."

About Griffon

Griffon is located approximately 50 kilometres (33 miles) southwest of Ely, Nevada and consists of 89 unpatented mineral claims totaling approximately 1,780 acres (720 hectares). Griffon is situated within a 60 kilometre (40 mile) section of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Belt, which hosts operating gold mines and significant gold deposits (see Figure 2).

In February 2025, the Company entered into a mining lease to purchase Griffon from an arm's-length party (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated February 20, 2025). Gold was mined at Griffon in two open pits from 1998 to 1999 and was reported to have produced 62,661 ounces of oxide gold until its premature closure in 1999, a year when the price of gold averaged approximately US$278 per ounce.1

Figure 2: Griffon's Location in the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt

Additional 2025 Planned Exploration

The following Fall 2025 exploration activities are planned or in progress:

Induced polarization/resistivity ("IP") and controlled source audio-frequency magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") ground geophysical surveys to better identify the character of the geological structures present at Griffon;

Multi-element geochemical analysis of reverse circulation drill cuttings collected at Griffon by Fremont Gold Ltd. in 2020, which were historically assayed only for gold. The broader analytical package includes antimony, arsenic, thallium, mercury and other important pathfinder elements that could provide geochemical vectors for new drill targets at the Project.

For more information about Griffon, including maps and photos, visit the Company's website at: www.nevadasunrise.ca.

References:

1 Nevada Division of Minerals, "Major Mines of Nevada", published 1998 and 1999.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Allender Jr, CPG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Allender has examined information regarding the historical and proposed exploration at Griffon, which includes his review of the historical sampling, analytical procedures and results underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Nevada Sunrise and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Griffon property. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Griffon property.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the results of the 2025 VRIFY study seeking new target areas at Griffon; the ability of the Company to raise funds for exploration activities; permitting and property maintenance costs at Griffon; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays due to weather events; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30, 2025, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at: www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

