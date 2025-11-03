Harrisburg, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - WebFX, a leading full-service digital marketing agency, welcomed aspiring marketers and developers from across the region to its Harrisburg headquarters for WebFX-U Fall 2025, a complimentary, immersive event introducing college students to real-world agency life.





The in-person experience featured breakout sessions led by WebFX specialists in SEO, paid media, content, social media, project management, and web development.

Through these workshops, attendees gained insight into how digital strategies are planned, executed, and optimized inside a top-rated agency.

The event also included a Q&A with company leaders, networking with the hiring team, and guided tours of the agency's FX Headquarters.

"WebFX-U is a learning experience designed to inspire and empower the next generation of digital professionals," said Trevin Shirey, Vice President of Marketing at WebFX. "We created this framework to give students an authentic view of how data-driven creativity fuels client success and to help them envision a meaningful future in marketing."

The event featured department-specific sessions covering:

Digital Marketing

Earned Media

AI SEO

Design

Social Media

Project Management

Inbound Sales

DataTech Solutions

Participants explored how each team contributes to client growth, from optimizing websites and managing ad campaigns to developing software and full-funnel strategies.

Attendees also had the chance to connect with hiring managers for internship and career insights. The event serves as a reflection of the company's commitment to hands-on learning and community engagement, helping students gain real experience and prepare for future marketing careers.

To learn more about WebFX and WebFX-U, please visit www.webfx.com/.

About WebFX

WebFX is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Serving clients in more than 200 industries, the company specializes in data-driven SEO, paid media management, and AI-powered revenue marketing software. Through its in-house technology, OmniSEO, WebFX helps businesses accelerate growth, improve online visibility, and unlock new opportunities in the evolving digital landscape.

