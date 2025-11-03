Innocus Global Group: R.Tee's Amsterdam Dance Event Showcase, Presented by Alive XP, a Resounding Success

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Acclaimed South Korean producer and DJ, R.Tee, headlined a sold-out showcase at Escape deLux last night, delivering one of the standout performances of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). Renowned for his production work with K-pop titans like BLACKPINK and BIGBANG, R.Tee commanded the stage with a set that merged his signature sound with driving, main-stage energy.

The "R.Tee Meets Amsterdam" showcase was presented by Alive XP, the in-house events company under Innocus Global Group, and also the major licensee of the Ultra Music Festival in most Asian regions. The event highlighted the company's expertise in curating high-profile artist showcases for a discerning global audience.

The night featured a formidable lineup of international talent, including Brooks, Dannic, DJ, Jeffrey Sutorius, Laidback Luke, MISHA, Tiara, and Vicetone, who all performed to a capacity crowd.

"R.Tee demonstrated true headliner presence. He has a rare ability to connect with the crowd while showcasing technically brilliant production," commented ****Laidback Luke, a renowned Filipino-born Dutch DJ, producer, and founder of Mixmash Records. "From an industry perspective, he proved he has immense global appeal that extends far beyond his established reputation in Asia."

"Our vision was to create a bridge between the vibrant Asian music market and the epicenter of European dance culture," stated Dudley Chou, CEO of Alive XP. "R.Tee's phenomenal performance and the reception from the ADE audience confirm a strong global appetite for diverse, forward-thinking electronic music. This event validates our strategy to champion exceptional talent from around the world on the biggest stages."

