Black Book Research: Flash Survey: Hospital IT Ops Leaders Name 2026 Must-Dos Across Tight, Flat, and Growth Budgets

Operators highlight practical levers to speed AI, interoperability, and cyber resilience

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Black Book today released results from a flash survey of 139 U.S. hospital IT operations leaders (directors and VPs reporting into the C-suite). Respondents outlined a pragmatic 2026 playbook: get patient identity right, formalize change management, and ship on a predictable, secure release cadence-sequenced to each organization's budget and risk.

Why this survey. Black Book polled hands-on IT operations leaders: the directors and VPs who manage day-to-day reliability, security, and releases, to capture execution-level realities that don't always surface in strategy decks. This perspective complements enterprise roadmaps from CIOs and Boards by focusing on what moves uptime, clinician minutes, and risk posture in 2026.

How this differs from top-down agendas. Respondents emphasized identity hygiene, change enablement, and a predictable, security-gated release cadence, areas that can be under-weighted in capital plans centered on platform consolidation or big-bang upgrades. Put simply: operations leaders optimize for near-term reliability, adoption, and measurable minutes-back; CIO/Board priorities often optimize for multi-year architecture, vendor footprint, and total cost. Where CIO/Board plans focus on what to buy or consolidate, operations leaders prioritize how and when to deliver with guardrails, turning pilots into steady-state performance.

"We went straight to the people who keep hospital systems running," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "Leaders told us the fastest gains come from clean identity resolution, real change-management playbooks, and steady, security-gated releases. They emphasized uptime, MTTR, patch windows, and minutes returned to clinicians plus standard patterns like pre-approved APIs, role-based access, and zero-trust guardrails. That's how pilots become performance."

Key Signals

Identity is the accelerator. 34% ranked patient identity & record linkage the most impactful focus for smoother data exchange above external EHR connectivity (23%) and payer data/prior auth (19%).

Adoption beats intent. 31% chose clinical change management as the single best lever for faster progress, ahead of integration constraints (18%) and vendor responsiveness (16%).

AI moves from pilots to practice. 26% report scaling AI/automation (3-10 live workflows); 11% report standardized enterprise use.

Cyber readiness climbs. 37% patch critical systems within 7 days (time from vendor release to deployment); 38% report 90-94% phishing-test pass rates (share of staff correctly flagging test phish).

2026 bets. Top single-choice investment priorities: Gen-AI for operations (27%), cybersecurity (24%), interoperability/API programs (18%).

How Priorities Flex by Operating Context

Cost-constrained / margin protection: Target identity clean-up and access hygiene linked to denials and safety; tighten patch windows and MTTR; deploy lightweight change playbooks to reclaim clinician minutes/shift.

Stable budgets / modernization: Standardize record linkage as a service; adopt pre-approved API patterns; run a predictable, security-gated release cadence; expand automation in a few high-volume workflows.

Growth portfolios / innovation: Scale AI/automation across service lines; mature operational observability (e.g., tickets per 100 clinicians; latency/availability SLOs); fund clinician champion time to speed adoption without eroding resilience.

About the Survey

Black Book fielded a =2-minute flash poll during the last week of October 2025 among 139 U.S. hospital IT operations leaders. Respondents represented community and academic hospitals across bed sizes and regions; roles spanned applications, data/analytics, infrastructure/cloud, security, interoperability, revenue cycle IT, and digital front door. Participants were recruited through provider channels with no vendor-sourced lists or incentives. Responses were validated and de-duplicated (domain checks; speed-check exclusions). Results are directional and unweighted; base sizes exclude "don't know." A simple-random approximation at n=139 suggests ~±8-9 percentage points at 95% confidence. Limitations: Findings reflect operations leaders' viewpoints (not a full C-suite consensus) and should be interpreted alongside CIO/Board strategies and local governance.

About Black Book

Black Book conducts independent, crowdsourced research on healthcare technology, services, and user experience.

