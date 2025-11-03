Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Amid political backlash against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, many organizations are rethinking how to deliver training that both works and withstands scrutiny. A new report from Dialectic, a workplace learning consultancy firm, offers a blueprint for doing just that - building soft skills and belonging training that is both practical and data-driven.

"Backlash is inevitable if training is built on vague awareness goals or emotional appeals," says Dr. Aaron Barth, Founder and CEO of Dialectic. "The solution isn't to retreat from DEI or soft skills-it's to design training that is practical, private, and evidence-based. When you respect learners' time and give them tools they can actually use, you get engagement, ROI, and resilience."

Based on insights from over 10,000 learners, the report, titled "Lessons from 10,000 Learners: Insights on Driving Behaviour Change in the Workplace", identifies the design choices that distinguish truly effective training from one-off, awareness-only events that often generate skepticism. Dialectic's research highlights that the most impactful training is:

Short and convenient: bite-sized, microlearning modules that respect learners' time and avoid cognitive overload.

Relational: training that builds social capital and sparks conversations across teams.

Action-focused: equipping people with skills they can immediately apply, not just concepts to "understand."

Relevant: grounded in real-world scenarios that challenge assumptions and prompt reflection.

Empowering: boosting confidence through private, judgment-free learning rather than shame or fear.

This approach forms the foundation of Dialectic's flagship product, Learning Snippets, which has helped organizations across sectors improve engagement and drive lasting behaviour change. The report's findings confirm its impact: 83 per cent of learners said they are more likely to take action after completing a Learning Snippets program, and the average completion rate sits at 90 per cent-far higher than conventional training programs. Learners also rated the program 4.5 out of 5, with 86 per cent reporting they enjoyed participating and 64 per cent of participants saying they had already applied lessons by the end of the day. These results demonstrate how well-designed training can drive measurable change while overcoming skepticism.

The report positions DEI and psychological safety as part of a broader suite of soft skills, including leadership, collaboration, and conflict resolution, that are vital to thriving workplaces. By embedding belonging into the wider training landscape, organizations can move past polarized debates and focus on measurable impact.

While the milestone of 10,000 learners underscores the program's reach, Dialectic emphasizes that the larger takeaway is clear: backlash-proof training is possible, and urgently needed.

"Reaching 10,000 learners is a significant milestone for us, but the real achievement lies in the impact we're making," says Barth. "Learning Snippets is not just about delivering content - it's about driving meaningful behaviour change that leads to inclusive, more collaborative workplaces. We're proud to see our approach resonate with users, and the insights we've gathered will continue to guide organizations toward fostering environments where everyone can thrive."

ABOUT DIALECTIC

Dialectic solves complex people problems within organizations using scientific research and person-centred design to produce long-lasting behavioural change.

