New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - C-SUITE NETWORK, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is pleased to announce that it will be in attendance and presenting at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference (NOIC). The corporate session is scheduled on Monday, November 3 at 4:25PM at Churchill B2, with a featured discussion on "The Future of Alternative Investing: Smarter Strategies, Stronger Returns." The presentation will highlight emerging trends in the alternative investing space and showcase how investors, advisors and business leaders can navigate this evolving landscape.

In partnership with iFlip Invest and The IRA Club, C-SUITE NETWORK will bring together thought leadership, real-world case studies and actionable frameworks designed to help attendees position themselves for higher-growth alternative opportunities.

"We are delighted to be part of this significant conversation at NOIC," said Tricia Benn, CEO of C-SUITE NETWORK. "Together with our partners at iFlip Invest and The IRA Club, we're committed to empowering executives, finance professionals and investors to break through the status quo and capitalize on the alternative investing frontier."

The session will cover key topics such as:

Identifying and evaluating alternative asset classes (real assets, private credit, real estate hybrid structures)

Structuring alternative investments inside retirement accounts and self-directed IRAs

Risk management and liquidity planning for non-traditional investments

Aligning alternative allocation strategies with business and personal wealth goals

"We're at a pivotal moment for alternative investing," said Randy Tate, CEO of iFlip Invest. "By working with C-SUITE NETWORK and The IRA Club at NOIC, we're combining investment innovation with proven strategies to help investors realize smarter, stronger returns in assets beyond the traditional portfolio."

This year, the Conference features some of the most dynamic speakers in the precious metals and mining space as well as notable names in the economic landscape such as Mark Skousen, Brien Lundin, Matt Taibbi, Mary Katherine Ham, Peter Schiff, and many more.

"The demand for alternative investment vehicles, especially those that can be structured inside IRAs, is rising rapidly," added Dennis Blitz, President of The IRA Club. "We're excited to bring this opportunity to NOIC with C-SUITE NETWORK and iFlip Invest so attendees can walk away with practical insights they can implement immediately."

The New Orleans Investment Conference has a rich, five decades of history and has become the best place to be in a metals and mining bull market.

For additional information about C-SUITE NETWORK, https://c-suitenetwork.com/ and the New Orleans Investment Conference, https://neworleansconference.com/.

# # #

About C-SUITE NETWORK

C-SUITE NETWORK is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development, and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-SUITE NETWORK's mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content, and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-SUITE NETWORK offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-SUITE TV, C-SUITE RADIO, C-SUITE BOOK CLUB, and C-SUITE NETWORK ADVISORS. Learn more at https://c-suitenetwork.com/ or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About iFlip Invest

iFlip Invest is a specialty investment firm focused on generating strong risk-adjusted returns through alternative real-estate backed strategies. The company leverages technology, data-driven underwriting and a network of active operators to deliver differentiated access to high-potential opportunities.

About The IRA Club

In 1995, after 25 years of writing Securities Compliance manuals, Dennis Blitz started a club for Self-Directed IRA pioneers. These people saw the value a Self-Directed IRA offered them, but soon found themselves asking many important questions. What investments could they make, what exactly were the rules, and how could they comply with the rules? Members had many questions that their CPAs often could not answer.

The club met monthly, where members discussed investment opportunities, new rules and regulations, and mistakes to avoid. In 2008, Dennis decided to create a Self-Directed company named IRA Club: a company that kept the spirit of a club and treated every person like a member. Today, IRA Club has thousands of clients. Each one is treated with attention and care, just as a member deserves to be treated.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272852

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference