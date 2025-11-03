San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Empat CEO Nazar Gulyk hosted two Techstars Startup Weekend San Francisco AI events this October, leading conversations on how artificial intelligence is reshaping health technology, wearable innovation, and the future of human performance.

Empat logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/272935_2b92749994aeba08_001full.jpg

The first event, "Healthy Grind," which took place last October 9 at WeWork, 2 Embarcadero Center, featured a fireside chat with Max Marchione, co-founder of Superpower, a health AI super-app that recently secured a $30 million Series A round.

It gathered founders and innovators redefining everyone's approach to health and wellness, as well as what it takes for startups looking to build in one of the most complex spaces today.

The second event, "AI Flexible Biosensors," held on October 11, featured a panel discussion moderated by Nazar Gulyk, alongside experts Seamus Thomson, PhD of Google, Nil Gurel, PhD of Meta, and Davide Zhang of Microsoft.

It explored the convergence of AI, biosensors, and wearable health tech, from neuro-data analytics and performance optimization to applications in defense and advanced medical monitoring.

Both sessions were part of Techstars' Startup Weekend AI series, designed to connect founders, engineers, and investors through immersive discussions and startup-building experiences that drive real-world impact.

"These events were where meaningful conversations happened about the future of technology and human potential. I'm looking forward to continuing to exchange ideas with founders and startups who are shaping what comes next in AI, health tech, and wearables," said Nazar.

"It's an exciting time to connect with people who are building solutions that can truly improve lives."

Nazar Gulyk is a product strategist and technology leader with over a decade of experience guiding global digital transformations. As Founder of Empat, a dedicated tech boutique, he has been part of the delivery of more than 300 digital products across 17 countries, helping startups and enterprises alike bring innovative, human-centered solutions to market.

Nazar is also a San Francisco Community Leader at Techstars, and an Official Member of the Forbes Business Council.

To learn more about Nazar and Empat, please visit https://www.empat.tech/.

About Empat:

Empat is a leading custom software and mobile app development agency that transforms bold ideas into impactful digital products. With successful projects across 17 countries, Empat blends deep research, empathy-driven design, and technical excellence to deliver custom mobile and web applications, empowering startups and enterprises to build solutions that truly resonate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272935

SOURCE: DesignRush