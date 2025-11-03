Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao" or the "Company"), a leading and high-growth InsurTech company providing digital insurance brokerage services in China, today announced that it will delay the filing of its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

The delay in filing is due to our need for additional time to complete year-end audit procedures and testing. At this time, the Company does not anticipate any issues related to accounting principles, or disagreements with the auditor. Additionally, Company would like to update its previously issued guidance to the below. This supersedes all previously issued guidance.

"Management expects Zhibao's revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 to be in the range of 60%-80% compared to the last fiscal year. Management also expects continued positive growth in other metrics, including operating profit, B Channels, C end customers for the fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024."

The Company is working diligently to resolve the matter and currently expects to file its FY2025 financial results on or before November 14, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call and Investor Webinar Postponement

Zhibao was originally scheduled to host its FY2025 earnings conference call on Monday, November 4, 2025, at 10:00 am ET. This call has been postponed and rescheduled for November 18, 2025. Updated participation details are below:

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Participant Options

Dial-In Numbers: 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573

Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Additionally, the Company was slated to deliver a live webinar investor presentation on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET, where management will recap the Company's recent financial and operational performance. This event has also been rescheduled, and will now take place on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET.

Management invites anyone interested in learning more about the Zhibao Technology company story to register, free of charge, by accessing the link below:

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017593444538/WN_MZZElP7UQIidqbIk9PLhDw

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended), registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) and Form F-3 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

