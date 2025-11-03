A power purchase agreement is in place for a 123 MW solar project in Bahrain that will span 14 sites including the world's largest rooftop solar installation, a 50 MW system on top of a 262,000 m2 stockyard shed.Steel-based investment company Foulath Holding and Dubai-based developer Yellow Door Energy have announced plans for a 123 MW solar project in Bahrain. The project will construct ten rooftop solar plants and four ground-mounted PV installations that will feature almost 190,000 solar panels in total, spread across 707,000 sqm. Among the rooftop solar installations will be a 50 MW array ...

