Collaboration expands WisdomTree's access to AI-driven research and technology, aligned with its AI-powered ETF vision

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced a $2.5 million strategic minority investment in AlphaBeta ETF Ltd ("AlphaBeta"), an Israeli fintech company focused on quantitative and AI-first investment strategies. The investment establishes the foundation for a strategic collaboration to expand WisdomTree's use of AI-driven research and technology across its investment process.

WisdomTree's investment will provide access to AlphaBeta's platform, team, technology, models and a network of academics to broaden its research toolkit and deepen its bench in AI-based investing. It advances WisdomTree's enterprise-wide AI adoption beyond productivity and efficiency, embedding AI at the center of its business research, index design and portfolio management to enhance investor results.

The collaboration is expected to focus on the development of investment strategies and create a pathway to launch AI-driven strategies in an ETF format, combining the sophistication and performance characteristics of hedge funds with the accessibility, transparency and liquidity of ETFs.

"WisdomTree's collaboration with AlphaBeta marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver the next generation of investment strategies," said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer, WisdomTree. "By leveraging their AI-driven research on factor-based investment strategies alongside our ETF expertise, we aim to develop powerful new tools for investors strategies with the sophistication of hedge funds delivered in the accessible, transparent and liquid ETF wrapper WisdomTree is known for."

"WisdomTree has always stood for innovation, and this collaboration positions us at the forefront of the AI revolution in asset management," said Rafi Aviav, Chief Operating Officer, Europe, WisdomTree. "AlphaBeta's unique technology and research capabilities, together with our global ETF platform, will enable us to bring differentiated solutions to market faster and expand the opportunities we offer to investors across Europe and beyond."

This strategic investment and collaboration further reinforce WisdomTree's position as a leader in ETF innovation and support the continued expansion of the differentiated solutions and value it provides to clients worldwide.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, as well as digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access, transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime® and institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect.*

WisdomTree currently has approximately $137.7 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets under management attributable to our recently completed acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC.

About AlphaBeta ETF Ltd

AlphaBeta ETF Ltd ("AlphaBeta") is an Israeli fintech company specializing in quantitative and AI-driven investment strategies. The firm develops systematic, data-driven approaches designed to generate uncorrelated sources of return. AlphaBeta's technology, research team, and network of academics form the foundation of its work in alternative and AI-based investing.

