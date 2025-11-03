GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, England Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:30 am GMT/4:30 am ET/3:30 am CT

A webcast of this event can be accessed at the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the date and time listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

Contacts:

GE HealthCare Investor Contact:

Carolynne Borders

(631) 662-4317

Carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Jennifer Fox

(414) 530-3027

Jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com