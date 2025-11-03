Securly: Popular School Safety Platform Launches First Comprehensive Student AI Transparency Solution for School and Multi-Academy Trust Leaders

Securly announces Safety Operating System (OS) for schools providing critical transparency into student AI usage.

LEEDS, England, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securly, the student digital safety and wellness leader for U.K. schools and Multi-Academy Trusts, announced today a new student AI transparency solution as part of its Safety Operating System (OS). The new technology will give safeguarding teams, school leaders, and teachers transparency into students' AI usage to ensure both better instruction and student safety.

"Schools are flying blind when it comes to AI. Today, leaders only have a basic understanding of whether and where AI tools are 'turned on.' They lack insight into how students are actually interacting with popular LLMs," said Securly CEO Tammy Wincup. "There's both tremendous opportunity and tremendous risk with AI, but before we can make thoughtful decisions on how to maximize learning and preserve student safety, we must equip our leaders with accurate information."

As a part of its Safety Operating System (OS), Securly is launching the first-ever trust and school-level AI Transparency Solution that provides a definitive fact pattern on how students and classrooms are engaging AI agents and chatbots. The solution addresses the current visibility gap at the trust, school, and individual classroom level, providing deep insight into the academic and non-academic use of popular technologies and AI tools on school devices. Securly is already able to apply school-specific guardrail policies to LLMs and flag prompts and responses that warrant human analysis, like self-harm and other student safety concerns. The Securly Safety OS will also help Big Tech and EdTech companies report and comply with DfE guidance on Generative artificial intelligence (AI) in Education.

"Our school leaders are excited about the opportunities that come with AI, but we also desperately need better insight into how students are using AI in order to help keep them safe," said Colin Davitt, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Blended Learning at Lindbergh Schools in St. Louis, Missouri. "We are looking forward to continuing our work with Securly in this important AI transparency and safety space."

The AI Transparency Solution offers clarity to Securly's education partners on student AI tool usage. This solution is provided free of charge to all 3,000 schools and trusts utilizing Securly Filter for the 2025-26 school year.

Securly Filter is a U.K. Safer Internet Centre (UKSIC) accredited filtering system for U.K. schools. All Securly products meet strict GDPR and Privacy compliance requirements and are SOC 2 certified, always putting student data privacy at the center of our work.

About Securly

