Timeline (Amazentis SA), the Swiss longevity biotech company behind Mitopure® (Urolithin A), today announced major scientific milestones reinforcing its position as a leader in clinically researched longevity supplements, targeting the three critical unmet needs of healthy aging: muscle, immune, and brain function.

Expanding on its foundational clinical science on muscle health, Timeline announces the publication of a new clinical study on immune aging and the launch of a new clinical study for brain health.

Immune: New first-in-class clinical results from the MitoImmune study, now published in the prestigious journal Nature Aging, validating for the first time that the mitochondrial enhancer, Mitopure® (Urolithin A), rejuvenated the immune system in humans. The 4-week study showed improvements in immune cell function and a reduction of inflammatory markers during the aging process, by improving mitochondrial health. https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-025-00996-x

Brain: Timeline also announces its first-ever brain health clinical trial "CLARITY". This marks Timeline's 25th clinical trial and the largest ever brain aging study on a finished supplement product. Study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07060898

"Timeline is building the most clinically researched longevity consumer company in the world," said Chris Rinsch, PhD, Co-Founder and President of Timeline. "We're pushing the boundaries of healthspan science to enable people to stay stronger, sharper, and more resilient as they age."

Over the past 18 years, Timeline has invested more than $50 million in research and clinical development, resulting in 25 registered human trials and over 80 global patents centered around its proprietary ingredient Mitopure® (Urolithin A); a postbiotic that stimulates mitophagy, the body's cellular recycling process critical for mitochondrial and metabolic health. Earlier this year, Timeline's cutting-edge research was recognized as a top 40 winner in the Healthspan award by the XPRIZE.

The MitoImmune study, a placebo-controlled clinical trial in 50 middle-aged adults, found that daily supplementation with Mitopure® improved the function and composition of key immune cells while reducing inflammatory markers following a 4-week supplementation period. The results, now peer-reviewed and published in Nature Aging, mark the first time a mitochondrial support supplement has shown such comprehensive clinically meaningful effects on immune aging in humans.

"As we age, our immune system naturally becomes less effective. What's remarkable here is that Urolithin A shows the potential to rejuvenate immune function by improving mitochondrial health, a completely new approach with real implications for healthy aging and quality of life." said Professor Florian Greten, MD, principal investigator and Director of the Institute for Tumor Biology and Experimental Therapy, Georg-Speyer-Haus

"It's rare to see a supplement show measurable effects on immune aging in such a short time. By targeting the foundational cellular changes in immune cells instead of a temporary seasonal boost with Vitamin C for example Urolithin A offers a unique way to help rejuvenate immune function, something that no other supplement has demonstrated at this level." said collaborator Dr. Eric Verdin, MD, President and CEO of the Buck Institute of Aging

To further investigate its potential on immune aging, Mitopure is now being evaluated in a follow-up clinical trial led by oncologist, Dr. Fabian Acker, MD at Goethe University, testing its role as a nutritional supplement to compliment immunotherapy in cancer patients. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07161310

