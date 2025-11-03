Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
München
03.11.25 | 08:04
7,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8608,36015:38
03.11.2025
Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of InnoMedicus

Asker Healthcare Group has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in InnoMedicus AG, a niche distributor specialising in devices and solutions for precise diagnostics and minimally invasive therapies within urology, based in Switzerland.

Image.jpg

"We are delighted to welcome InnoMedicus and their talented team to the Asker family. Their extensive expertise and high-quality products and services have earned the trust of leading surgeons and urologists across Europe. By joining forces, we will further strengthen our ability to deliver value to healthcare providers and patients throughout Europe. We are honoured that InnoMedicus has chosen Asker as their partner for the next phase of their growth journey", says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

InnoMedicus specialises in providing medical devices and supplies, as well as software solutions and training to hospitals and urology centres across Europe, with a strong focus and expertise in innovative technologies and services for therapies in prostate cancer. The company has 10 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 50m in 2024 and is expected to contribute positively to the group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 500 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.

