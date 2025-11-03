The initiative by the Allgäu-based company targets owners of photovoltaic storage systems installed before the end of 2020. The value of the trade-in bonus depends on the capacity of the new Sonnen battery. Sonnen describes the campaign as a "targeted growth initiative in a new market segment."From ESS News Sonnen is launching what it claims is Germany's first battery storage exchange program. The company is offering households that installed a photovoltaic storage system by December 31, 2020, the opportunity to replace their old systems with a new Sonnen Battery - regardless of the condition ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...