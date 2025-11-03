(CUSIP NOS. 05151A AA1 L0415A AA1)

Auna S.A. (NYSE: AUNA), a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and existing under the laws of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 6, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B267590 ("Auna" or the "Company"), a Latin American healthcare company with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, announced today the early tender results in connection with its previously announced offer to purchase for cash of any and all of the outstanding 10.000% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Auna (the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated October 20, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase") for the consideration described below (the "Tender Offer"). All capitalized terms used herein but not defined in this announcement have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Simultaneously with the Tender Offer, Auna conducted a solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from Holders of the Notes to effect certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes dated as of December 18, 2023 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the "Base Indenture"), by and among the Company, the guarantors party thereto (the "Guarantors") and Citibank, N.A., as trustee, paying agent, registrar and transfer agent (the "Trustee"), under which the Notes were issued, as amended and supplemented by a first supplemental indenture dated October 18, 2024 by and among, the Company, the Guarantors and the Trustee (the "First Supplemental Indenture" and together with the Base Indenture, the "Indenture"), to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants as well as certain events of default and related provisions contained therein, as further described in the Offer to Purchase (the "Proposed Amendments").

The Early Tender Date for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, October 31, 2025 (the "Early Tender Date"). According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer (the "Tender and Information Agent"), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 31, 2025, US$273,709,580 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, or approximately 73.39% of the outstanding Notes, had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Tender Offer.

Auna will only accept the Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer for the Notes provided that certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase under "The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation-Conditions to the Tender Offer and Solicitation," which include the successful consummation of a Proposed New Notes Offering (each as defined in the Offer to Purchase), are satisfied or waived.

The Company has obtained the requisite consents of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding (excluding any Notes held by the Company or its affiliates) to give effect to the Proposed Amendments.

Consequently, as previously announced, Auna expects to execute the supplemental indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") effecting the Proposed Amendments with respect to the Notes that will be effective upon execution but will only become operative upon consummation of the Tender Offer on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below), if applicable, or the Final Settlement Date (as defined below).

Subject to the Company's acceptance of the Notes validly tendered, Holders who validly tendered their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Date in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase will be eligible to receive the applicable Total Consideration, which includes the applicable Tender Offer Consideration and the applicable Early Tender Payment, plus the applicable Accrued Interest. At the Company's option, payment for Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase will be made on the early settlement date, expected to be within four business days following the Early Tender Date, or November 6, 2025, or as promptly as practicable thereafter (the "Early Settlement Date").

The following table summarizes certain payment terms of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation:

Title of Security ISIN/CUSIP Numbers Principal Amount Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered Percentage of the Principal Amount Outstanding (1) Total Consideration (1) 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2029...... US05151AAA16/ USL0415AAA18

05151A AA1 L0415A AA1 U.S.$372,937,161 U.S.$ 273,709,580 73.39% U.S.$1,070

(1) Per U.S.$1,000.00 principal amount of Notes, validly tendered and accepted for purchase (and not validly withdrawn). Includes an Early Tender Payment of U.S.$50 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes, validly tendered and accepted for purchase (and not validly withdrawn). Holders who tender their Notes after the Early Tender Date will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender Payment. In addition, Holders whose Notes are accepted for payment will receive the applicable Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to such Notes.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 18, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such time and date, as it may be extended or earlier terminated with respect to the Tender Offer and related Consent Solicitation, the "Expiration Date"). The Withdrawal Deadline with respect to the Tender Offer has passed. Accordingly, Notes which have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer may no longer be withdrawn, except as may be required by applicable law.

If the Early Settlement Date occurs with respect to the Notes, payment for Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase will be made on the final settlement date, expected to be within three business days following the Expiration Date, or November 21, 2025, or as promptly as practicable thereafter (the "Final Settlement Date"). The Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and so accepted will receive the Tender Offer Consideration, plus any Accrued Interest, on the Final Settlement Date, but not the Early Tender Payment. If no Early Settlement Date occurs, then payment for all the Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time and that are accepted for purchase will be made on the Final Settlement Date.

Auna's obligation to purchase Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase under "The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation-Conditions to the Tender Offer and Solicitation," which include the successful consummation of a Proposed New Notes Offering (each as defined in the Offer to Purchase).

Auna reserves the right, in its sole discretion, (1) to waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer or Consent Solicitation; (2) to extend the Tender Offer or Consent Solicitation; and (3) to terminate or to otherwise amend the Tender Offer or Consent Solicitation in any respect.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. Additional contact information of the Tender and Information Agent is set forth below.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

Attn: Corporate Actions 65 Broadway Suite 404 New York, NY 10006 Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774 All others call toll-free: +1 (855) 654-2014 E-mail: contact@gbsc-usa.com

Any questions or requests for assistance or for copies of the Offer to Purchase may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at one of its telephone numbers above. A Holder (or a beneficial owner that is not a Holder) may also contact the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents at their telephone numbers set forth below or its broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Santander US Capital Markets LLC 388 Greenwich Street, Trading 4th Floor 66 Hudson Boulevard 437 Madison Avenue New York, New York 10013 New York, NY 10001 New York, New York 10022 United States of America Attn: Global Liability Management Group United States of America Attn: Liability Management Group Toll-Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM Attn: Liability Management Group Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106 Call Collect: +1(212) 525- 5552 Toll Free: +1 (855) 404-3636 Toll-Free: +1 (800) 558-3745 E-mail: lmamericas@us.hsbc.com Collect: +1 (212) 940-1442 Email: Ny.liabilitymanagement@citi.com E-Mail: AmericasLM@santander.us

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer and Solicitation are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement. None of Auna, the Guarantors, the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents or the Tender and Information Agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer and Solicitation.

This notice is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy New Notes (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Tendering Holders who wish to tender their Notes for cash and also subscribe for New Notes should quote a unique identifier code corresponding to the New Notes being subscribed ("Unique Identifier Code"), which can be obtained by contacting the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents. The receipt of a Unique Identifier Code in conjunction with any tender of Notes in the Tender Offer is not an allocation of the New Notes. In order to apply for the purchase of the New Notes, such tendering Holders must make a separate application in respect of the New Notes for the purchase of such New Notes. If the Proposed New Notes Offering is announced, the Company will review tender instructions received on or prior to the pricing of the New Notes and may give priority to those investors tendering with Unique Identifier Codes in connection with the allocation of New Notes. However, no assurances can be given that any Holder that tenders its Notes will be given an allocation of New Notes at the levels it may subscribe for, or at all.

About Auna

Auna is one of Latin America's leading healthcare platforms, with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. It prioritizes prevention and focuses on complex diseases that represent the highest healthcare spending. Its mission is to transform healthcare by delivering access to a highly integrated offering of services in low-penetration markets across Spanish-speaking Latin America.

Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of the region's largest modern healthcare platforms, consisting of a horizontally integrated network of medical care centers and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncology and general health plans. As of June 30, 2025, Auna's network included 31 healthcare facilities-hospitals, ambulatory centers, and prevention and wellness centers-with a total of 2,333 beds and 1.4 million health plan members.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are proceeded by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "assumes," "will" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Company's Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation and potential new financings. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Auna's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Auna, which could result in Auna's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Auna. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in Auna's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report filed on Form 20-F on April 10, 2025.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Auna does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251102668198/en/

Contacts:

contact@aunainvestors.com