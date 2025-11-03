Phenom, the leader in applied AI that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, announced its first IAMPHENOM Europe conference the only applied AI event for human resources in the region is sold out. A waitlist is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103977081/en/

Phenom announced its first IAMPHENOM Europe conference the only applied AI event for human resources in the region is sold out. A waitlist is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The in-person event taking place in Munich on 6 November will feature visionary keynotes, customer-led breakout sessions, live demonstrations of use-case specific AI agents, and networking opportunities across HR and IT.

With 25+ speakers across 15+ sessions and breakouts, session topics will include how to:

Assess AI and automation maturity levels

Deploy 25+ AI agents

Uphold compliance while navigating European regulations

Develop and retain internal talent while attracting external skills

Drive unprecedented recruiter productivity

Enhance employee onboarding experiences

Unify talent operations

Simplify technology implementation for enterprise-scale transformation

"The interest in IAMPHENOM Europe proves that HR professionals are done waiting, and they're ready to put AI into action now," said Jonathan Dale, Vice President and General Manager, Global Marketing at Phenom. "Educating and inspiring are the goals of every IAMPHENOM event, and attendees will leave with practical strategies they can implement immediately, not theoretical frameworks that gather dust."

Join the waitlist and dive into the full-day agenda, speaker lineup and venue information at iamphenomeurope.com.

Those interested but unable to attend the Munich conference, can register for Phenom's flagship IAMPHENOM event taking place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia 10-12 March, 2026.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalized experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103977081/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com