IREN Secures $9.7bn AI Cloud Contract with Microsoft

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) ("IREN") today announced it has signed a multi-year GPU cloud services contract with Microsoft.

Under the agreement, IREN will provide Microsoft with access to NVIDIA GB300 GPUs over a five-year term, with a total contract value of approximately $9.7 billion, including a 20% prepayment. IREN has also entered into an agreement with Dell Technologies to purchase the GPUs and ancillary equipment for approximately $5.8 billion.1

The GPUs are expected to be deployed in phases through 2026 at IREN's 750MW Childress, Texas campus, in conjunction with the delivery of new liquid-cooled data centers that will collectively support 200MW of critical IT load (Horizon 1-4).

IREN expects to fund the capital expenditures associated with the contract through a combination of existing cash, customer prepayments, operating cashflows and additional financing initiatives.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of IREN, commented:

"We're proud to announce this milestone partnership with Microsoft, highlighting the strength and scalability of our vertically integrated AI Cloud platform.

This agreement not only validates IREN's position as a trusted provider of AI Cloud services, but also opens access to a new customer segment among global hyperscalers.

It marks another major step forward for IREN as we continue to expand large-scale GPU deployments across our 3GW secured power portfolio in North America, reinforcing our position as a leading AI Cloud Service Provider."

Jonathan Tinter, President, Business Development and Ventures at Microsoft, commented:

"Together with IREN, Microsoft is delivering cutting-edge AI infrastructure for our customers.

IREN's expertise in building and operating a fully integrated AI cloud - from data centers to GPU stack - combined with their secured power capacity makes them a strategic partner.

This collaboration unlocks new growth opportunities for both companies and the customers we serve."

About IREN

IREN is a leading AI Cloud Service Provider, delivering large-scale GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's vertically integrated platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and data centers in renewable-rich regions across the U.S. and Canada.

Assumptions and Notes

Includes deployment services, servers, InfiniBand, cabling, software and licensing costs.





