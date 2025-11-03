Anzeige
Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Investment Corporation's Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dFnJSnru

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416

Contact:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 12, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13755537.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



