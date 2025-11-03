Maison Solutions, Inc: Maison Solutions Purchases Over 2.55 Million Worldcoin Tokens Under Treasury Initiative

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, announced the purchase of approximately 2.55 million Worldcoin (WLD) tokens for its Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") initiative.

"I am pleased to announce the official launch of our WLD treasury initiative, marked by the purchase of over 2.55 million WLD," said Maison Solutions CEO John Xu. "In contrast to conventional cryptocurrencies, WLD sits at the intersection of digital identity, payments, and financial inclusion, positioning WLD not only as an ideal vehicle for diversifying our balance sheet but also as a strategic cornerstone of our long-term blockchain roadmap. While the execution of implementing our blockchain strategy into our core operations relies on additional underlying technical infrastructure, the strategy establishes a foundational step in a long-term approach to leverage digital assets for strategic growth."

"Our DAT strategy may extend beyond WLD, targeting additional digital assets to further diversify our balance sheet. Strategic partnerships will play a crucial role not only in accelerating the adoption and utility of our digital assets but also in advancing our long-term blockchain initiatives. We remain committed to transparency in our ongoing DAT strategy and will keep our shareholders informed as further developments unfold."

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in three traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

