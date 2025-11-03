Yuyao, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - The 2025 Wang Yangming Philosophy Conference, themed "Boundless Mind · Shared Civilization," was held today in Yuyao, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. The event brought together hundreds of distinguished guests - including scholars from China and abroad, representatives from historical Yangming sites, and cultural figures from various sectors - to explore the contemporary significance and global dissemination of Yangming philosophy.

The conference was hosted by the Ningbo Municipal People's Government and organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, the Ningbo Federation of Social Sciences (Ningbo Academy of Social Sciences), and the Yuyao Municipal People's Government.

In addition to the main event, several sub-forums were held, including the International Symposium on Yangming Culture and the Zhongtian Pavilion Dialogue focusing on "Wang Yangming's Philosophy and Contemporary China."

The year 2025 marks the 553rd anniversary of Wang Yangming's birth. At the main session of the conference, participants reflected on the rich historical legacy of Yangming's philosophy and its resonance in modern times. The event emphasized promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of Yangming's thought in today's context of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

During keynote presentations, experts from academic, governmental, and cultural institutions discussed how Yangming's philosophical principles - such as the unity of knowledge and action and the extension of innate moral knowledge - continue to provide guidance for moral cultivation, ethical behavior, and cross-cultural dialogue.

One presentation focused on Wang Yangming's thought from the perspective of civilizational dialogue, highlighting its timeless insights into human nature, ethics, and coexistence. Another explored the practical application of Yangming's philosophy in everyday life, emphasizing its role in fostering wisdom, social harmony, and global understanding.

The International Symposium on Yangming Culture served as a key platform for intellectual exchange, bringing together experts from China, Japan, and other countries. Scholars discussed topics such as the relationship between Yangming studies and traditional Chinese philosophy, the transmission of Yangming thought abroad, and its intersections with modern philosophical traditions.

Participants noted that Yangming philosophy continues to inspire new interpretations worldwide - bridging cultures and sparking renewed academic and cultural interest. The discussions underscored that the philosophy's central concepts still hold profound relevance for contemporary humanity.

A special public lecture titled "Wang Yangming's Philosophy and Contemporary China" attracted widespread attention from the public, drawing hundreds of attendees including students, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts.

The lecture introduced the intellectual framework of Yangming philosophy, summarizing its core tenets such as Mind is Principle, Unity of Knowledge and Action, and Extension of Innate Knowledge. The session emphasized that true understanding comes from practice - engaging both thought and life experience.

In the interactive Q&A, participants explored how the philosophy can be applied in personal growth, education, and leadership. The discussion highlighted the continued relevance of Yangming's ideas in fostering resilience, integrity, and self-awareness in modern society.

About the Conference

The 2025 Wang Yangming Philosophy Conference represents a significant effort to promote traditional Chinese philosophy on a global stage. By connecting history with modern civilization, it seeks to advance dialogue among cultures and strengthen understanding across communities.

Hangzhou Chongmingniao Marketing Planning Co., Ltd. supported the event's international communication efforts to share its message of cultural integration and intellectual exchange with a broader audience.

