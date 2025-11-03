StoneX Group Inc.: StoneX Strengthens European Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Plantureux et Associés

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) has today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Financial Europe GmbH, has completed its acquisition of Plantureux et Associés ("Plantureux"), a Paris-based brokerage firm specializing in agricultural commodities across both the physical and derivatives markets.

The acquisition marks a significant step forward in StoneX's continued commitment to the French agricultural market, Europe's leading grain producing region, and reinforces StoneX's ambition to grow and diversify its footprint across the continent.

Ramon Martul-Franco, Chief Executive of StoneX Europe, commented: "We are excited to welcome our Plantureux colleagues who share our core values of providing high-quality, client-focused solutions. By combining our expertise, talent, and resources, we are confident this transaction will elevate our ability to support European agricultural clients in growing and developing their businesses in meaningful ways."

Xavier Durand-Viel, President of Plantureux & Associés, commented: "Over the years, Plantureux & Associés has developed a solid reputation in the French and European physical brokerage and derivatives markets. We are proud to join the StoneX group and excited to embark on the next phase of growth."

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. StoneX strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on StoneX is available at www.stonex.com.

About Plantureux et Associés SAS

Founded in 1986, Plantureux & Associés SAS is a Paris-based brokerage firm recognized for its expertise in agricultural commodities-particularly cereals and oilseeds. Plantureux operates across both physical and derivative markets, serving a wide range of clients across the European agri-food sector.

Investor inquiries:

Kevin Murphy

(212) 403 - 7296

kevin.murphy@stonex.com

SNEX-G