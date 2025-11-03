Brag House Holdings, Inc., to Create New Financial Powerhouse Anchored by Payments, Asset Management, and RWA Strategy with House of Doge - The Official Corporate Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) ("Brag House") and its merger partner, House of Doge Inc. ("House of Doge"), the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today provided a strategic update on their definitive merger agreement. The merger is set to create a comprehensive financial infrastructure company by applying Brag House's proven "Cultural Capital Playbook" to the global Dogecoin ecosystem.

The combined entity's strategy will be anchored by four core verticals:

1. Digital Payments

2. Asset Management & Treasury

3. Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization

4. Digital Media & Data Insights

This "Culture to Capital" strategy leverages the playbook Brag House developed and perfected while building its foundational Gen Z platform. By successfully engaging the Gen Z demographic, securing Fortune 500 partners like McDonald's and Coca-Cola, and executing a Nasdaq IPO, Brag House demonstrated its expertise in building authentic communities and the institutional-grade infrastructure to support them. House of Doge chose TBH as the public vehicle to scale this proven playbook globally.

Speaking about the merger's strategy on the nationally syndicated "The Big Biz Show," Lavell Juan Malloy II, Chairman and CEO of Brag House, detailed his "Culture to Capital" vision: We are building this new ecosystem by harnessing the power of Dogecoin. It's known as 'The People's Currency' for a reason: it's a cultural asset with a massive global community, the second largest in crypto, with over 6.1 million holders. We are connecting that culture to 'capital,' represented by its position as the 8th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $30 billion."

This vision is shared by House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta, who will lead the combined entity. Speaking recently with McKenzie Segalos on CNBC's "Crypto World," Margiotta explained the strategy: "The reason why we're going public is because we have a ton of utility forthcoming, including verticals around payments [and] tokenization... Payments are obviously a big one that's dear to my heart... There is a ton of economic utility that could be really extracted from saving merchants... a ton of economics."

Mr. Margiotta brings experience as a payments and finance industry veteran, having founded PayFare, an over $15 billion of annual processing global payments solution provider that was acquired by Fiserv in early 2025.

This strategy is already in motion, with a series of recent announcements demonstrating execution across the new verticals:

Digital Payments: Building institutional-grade payment rails, wallets, and debit cards to activate Dogecoin for everyday commerce. Asset Management & RWA Tokenization: Creating regulated, institutional-grade financial products like ETPs and tokenizing high-value real-world assets, such as professional sports teams. Brand & Licensing: Harnessing the global recognition of Dogecoin to create a culture-driven financial brand, benchmarked against forces like Formula One. Digital Media & Data Insights: The foundational Brag House vertical, which serves as the proprietary "Cultural Adoption Engine" for introducing these new financial products to the Gen Z demographic.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands.

