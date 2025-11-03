Canada Nickel Company Inc.: Canada Nickel and the University of Texas at Austin Launch Carbon Sequestration Pilot at Crawford Nickel Project

Highlights:

Canada Nickel and the University of Texas at Austin launch a one-month in-situ carbon injection pilot at the Crawford Nickel Project

Supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's ARPA-E program

Pilot is independent of Canada Nickel's existing IPT Carbonation and NetCarb initiatives

Supports the development of a Zero-Carbon Industrial Cluster in Northeastern Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce an in-situ carbon sequestration pilot study at its flagship Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford"), near Timmins, Ontario. The pilot is being conducted in collaboration with the U.S. DOE ARPA-E team, led by the University of Texas at Austin.

The pilot program follows bench-scale studies conducted by the ARPA team under the direction of Dr. Estibalitz Ukar, Research Associate Professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel said, "We have been very pleased to work with Dr. Ukar and her team at the University of Texas at Austin as they developed a novel carbon sequestration approach to store large volumes of CO 2 and create the potential, by pre-carbonating material before it is mined, to both reduce the costs and to improve the value from processing the material. We look forward to the results from this next stage of testing in a real-world field trial."

Dr. Ukar, said, "Canada Nickel has been an exceptional partner in this work, providing site access, geological data, and active collaboration. Their support of this pilot exemplifies their commitment to responsible mineral development, scientific innovation, and climate action. By advancing novel methods for permanent CO 2 storage and supporting technologies that can scale globally, Canada Nickel is helping chart a sustainable path forward for the mining sector."

Bench-scale studies of the Crawford ultramafic rocks have demonstrated that the magnesium-rich mineral brucite captures CO 2 by transforming into secondary minerals such as magnesite and nesquehonite. Building on these findings, the month-long pilot will inject carbon-enriched water sourced from the Crawford site into a 400 metre-deep well within the ultramafic body to evaluate large-scale carbon capture under natural conditions.

The CO 2 -to-rock mineralizing process is anticipated to begin within hours of the injection, with most of the CO 2 turning into solid rock within six months. The pilot will use various monitoring techniques, including groundwater sampling, seismic sensors, gas detectors, and satellite-based surface tracking.

This initiative is independent of Canada Nickel's In-Process Tailings (IPT) Carbonation Program and represents a key step in expanding the Company's carbon capture and storage capabilities. Results from this study will help guide future post-mining carbon sequestration strategies, further strengthening Canada Nickel's vision for a Zero-Carbon Industrial Cluster in Timmins.

Qualified Person

Arthur G. Stokreef, P.Eng (ON), Manager of Process Engineering & Geometallurgy and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Nickel District. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential and viability of carbon sequestration generally, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, timing and completion (if at all) of additional mineral resource estimates, the potential of the Timmins Nickel District, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

