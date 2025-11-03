Public Service Enterprise Group: PSEG Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

$1.24 PER SHARE NET INCOME

$1.13 PER SHARE NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported the following results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025:

PSEG Consolidated (unaudited)

Third Quarter Comparative Results







Income Earnings Per Share ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $622 $520 $1.24 $1.04 Reconciling Items (57) (72) (0.11) (0.14) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $565 $448 $1.13 $0.90 Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)



501 500











See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.

PSEG Consolidated (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Comparative Results







Income Earnings Per Share ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $1,796 $1,486 $3.59 $2.97 Reconciling Items (129) (68) (0.26) (0.13) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $1,667 $1,418 $3.33 $2.84 Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)



501 500











See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights



PSEG's solid third quarter and year-to-date operating and financial results reflect the expected incremental impact of new rates from the October 2024 base rate case settlement for the full quarter and higher power pricing for the year-to-date period.

Our results through the first nine months enable us to narrow our 2025 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance to the upper half of the range at $4.00 to $4.06 per share, from $3.94 to $4.06 per share prior.

Regulated investment was approximately $1 billion in the quarter and $2.7 billion over the first nine months of 2025 as part of our planned $3.8 billion capital spending program focused on replacing and modernizing New Jersey's energy infrastructure, meeting load growth, and expanding energy efficiency programs that lower energy demand and customer bills.

PSEG Nuclear supplied the grid with 7.9 TWh of reliable, carbon-free baseload energy in the third quarter, while providing PSEG with the financial flexibility to fund our regulated investments.

Our 100%-owned Hope Creek unit completed a breaker-to-breaker run, operating for 499 continuous days since its last refueling outage, and recently completed work to extend its fuel cycle from 18 to 24 months, positioning the unit to produce more megawatt hours going forward.

The Long Island Power Authority Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract extension of PSEG Long Island as operations service provider for electric service on Long Island and in the Rockaways through 2030.

"We continue executing PSEG's growth plan with a focus on operational excellence and rigorous cost discipline to maintain reliability and provide value for our customers. This summer, however, a growing generation supply-demand imbalance, along with the impact of PJM's capacity market results, which PSE&G passes through to customers, directly caused summer electric bills to rise nearly 20%. To address the growing resource adequacy imbalance in the mid-Atlantic region, we are actively collaborating with the State and other stakeholders to develop real solutions in New Jersey and ensure we can affordably meet our customers' energy needs.

We are reaffirming PSEG's five-year, non-GAAP Operating Earnings growth outlook of 5% to 7% through 2029 as we continue to pursue opportunities incremental to our long-term forecast, including the potential to contract our nuclear output under multi-year agreements and potential incremental investments to address the near-term need for additional supply due to growing customer demand. Notably, our solid balance sheet enables the funding of PSEG's five-year capital investment program of $22.5 billion to $26 billion without the need to issue new equity or sell assets and provides the opportunity for consistent and sustainable dividend growth," said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG's chair, president and CEO.

PSEG Results by Segment (unaudited) Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, Comparative Results

($ millions) 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 PSE&G Net Income/Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $515 $379 $1,393 $1,169 PSEG Power & Other Net Income 107 141 403 317 Total PSEG Net Income $622 $520 $1,796 $1,486









PSEG Power & Other Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $50 $69 $274 $249 Total PSEG Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $565 $448 $1,667 $1,418

PSE&G's results for the third quarter reflect the new electric and gas rates placed into effect last October 15, 2024, following settlement of its first distribution base rate case since 2018 as well as margin from Transmission and Energy Efficiency investments. Partly offsetting this in the quarter's results was higher expected operation and maintenance costs, as well as higher depreciation and interest expenses driven by Distribution investments.

Results for PSEG Power & Other reflect higher nuclear related operation and maintenance costs from the Hope Creek refueling outage and fuel cycle extension work along with lower generation volume, partly offset by higher power pricing.

PSEG will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2025 results, earnings guidance, and other matters with the financial community at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Please register to access this event by visiting: https://investor.pseg.com/investor-news-and-events

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of gains (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and other material infrequent items.

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income, which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this report may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Due to the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because comparable GAAP measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be required for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably project without unreasonable effort MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this report about our and our subsidiaries' future performance, including, without limitation, future revenues, earnings, strategies, prospects, consequences, and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "should," "hypothetical," "potential," "forecast," "project," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ are often presented with the forward-looking statements themselves. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These factors include, but are not limited to:

any inability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, or construct transmission and distribution, and our nuclear generation projects;

the physical, financial and transition risks related to climate change, including risks relating to potentially increased legislative and regulatory burdens, changing customer preferences and lawsuits;

any equipment failures, accidents, critical operating technology or business system failures, natural disasters, severe weather events, acts of war, terrorism or other acts of violence, sabotage, physical attacks or security breaches, cyberattacks or other incidents that may impact our ability to provide safe and reliable service to our customers;

any inability to recover the carrying amount of our long-lived assets;

disruptions or cost increases in our supply chain, including labor shortages;

any inability to maintain sufficient liquidity or access sufficient capital on commercially reasonable terms;

the impact of cybersecurity attacks or intrusions or other disruptions to our information technology, operational or other systems;

an increasing demand for power and load growth, potentially compounded by a shift away from natural gas toward increased electrification;

failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce;

increases in the costs of equipment, materials, fuel, services and labor;

the impact of our covenants in our debt instruments and credit agreements on our business;

adverse performance of our defined benefit plan trust funds and Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund and increases in funding requirements;

any inability to enter into or extend certain significant contracts;

development, adoption and use of Artificial Intelligence by us and our third-party vendors;

fluctuations in, or third-party default risk in wholesale power and natural gas markets, including the potential impacts on the economic viability of our generation units;

the ability to obtain adequate nuclear fuel supply;

changes in technology related to energy generation, distribution and consumption and changes in customer usage patterns;

third-party credit risk relating to our sale of nuclear generation output and purchase of nuclear fuel;

any inability to meet our commitments under forward sale obligations and Regional Transmission Organization rules;

the impact of changes in state and federal legislation and regulations on our business, including PSE&G's ability to recover costs and earn returns on authorized investments;

PSE&G's proposed investment projects or programs may not be fully approved by regulators and its capital investment may be lower than planned;

our ability to receive sufficient financial support for our New Jersey nuclear plants from the markets, production tax credit and/or zero emission certificates program;

adverse changes in and non-compliance with energy industry laws, policies, regulations and standards, including market structures and transmission planning and transmission returns;

risks associated with our ownership and operation of nuclear facilities and third-party operation of co-owned nuclear facilities, including increased nuclear fuel storage costs, regulatory risks, such as compliance with the Atomic Energy Act and trade control, environmental and other regulations, as well as operational, financial, environmental and health and safety risks;

changes in federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations and enforcement;

delays in receipt of, or an inability to receive, necessary licenses and permits and siting approvals; and

changes in tax laws and regulations.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this report are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this report apply only as of the date of this report. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained in this report are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidating Statements of Operations (Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



























PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other (a)























OPERATING REVENUES

$ 3,226

$ (58)

$ 2,535

$ 749























OPERATING EXPENSES



















Energy Costs

1,133

(58)

1,013

178



Operation and Maintenance

927

-

543

384



Depreciation and Amortization

311

-

277

34



Total Operating Expenses

2,371

(58)

1,833

596























OPERATING INCOME

855

-

702

153























Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

62

-

-

62

Net Other Income (Deductions)

39

(1)

16

24

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

17

-

17

-

Interest Expense

(253)

1

(162)

(92)























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

720

-

573

147























Income Tax Expense

(98)

-

(58)

(40)























NET INCOME

$ 622

$ -

$ 515

$ 107



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(57)

-

-

(57)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 565

$ -

$ 515

$ 50























Earnings Per Share







































NET INCOME

$ 1.24















Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(0.11)













OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 1.13









































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



























PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other (a)























OPERATING REVENUES

$ 2,642

$ (80)

$ 2,139

$ 583























OPERATING EXPENSES



















Energy Costs

899

(80)

839

140



Operation and Maintenance

808

-

464

344



Depreciation and Amortization

294

-

254

40



Total Operating Expenses

2,001

(80)

1,557

524























OPERATING INCOME

641

-

582

59























Income from Equity Method Investments

1

-

-

1

Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

89

-

-

89

Net Other Income (Deductions)

37

(1)

18

20

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

18

-

20

(2)

Interest Expense

(227)

1

(151)

(77)























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

559

-

469

90























Income Tax (Expense) Benefit

(39)

-

(90)

51























NET INCOME

$ 520

$ -

$ 379

$ 141



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(72)

-

-

(72)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 448

$ -

$ 379

$ 69























Earnings Per Share







































NET INCOME

$ 1.04















Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(0.14)













OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 0.90





































(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.

(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidating Statements of Operations (Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025































PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other (a)

























OPERATING REVENUES

$ 9,253

$ (738)

$ 7,230

$ 2,761

























OPERATING EXPENSES



















Energy Costs

3,145

(738)

2,867

1,016



Operation and Maintenance

2,700

-

1,623

1,077



Depreciation and Amortization

939

-

832

107





Total Operating Expenses

6,784

(738)

5,322

2,200

























OPERATING INCOME

2,469

-

1,908

561

























Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

165

-

-

165

Net Other Income (Deductions)

122

(3)

48

77

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

49

-

52

(3)

Interest Expense

(742)

3

(480)

(265)

























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,063

-

1,528

535

























Income Tax Expense

(267)

-

(135)

(132)

























NET INCOME

$ 1,796

$ -

$ 1,393

$ 403



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(129)

-

-

(129)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 1,667

$ -

$ 1,393

$ 274

























Earnings Per Share









































NET INCOME

$ 3.59















Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(0.26)













OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 3.33













































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024































PSEG

Eliminations

PSE&G

PSEG Power

& Other (a)

























OPERATING REVENUES

$ 7,825

$ (650)

$ 6,335

$ 2,140

























OPERATING EXPENSES



















Energy Costs

2,628

(650)

2,450

828



Operation and Maintenance

2,415

-

1,395

1,020



Depreciation and Amortization

874

-

758

116





Total Operating Expenses

5,917

(650)

4,603

1,964

























OPERATING INCOME

1,908

-

1,732

176

























Income from Equity Method Investments

2

-

-

2

Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments

191

-

-

191

Net Other Income (Deductions)

119

(4)

50

73

Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)

55

-

58

(3)

Interest Expense

(650)

4

(430)

(224)

























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,625

-

1,410

215

























Income Tax (Expense) Benefit

(139)

-

(241)

102

























NET INCOME

$ 1,486

$ -

$ 1,169

$ 317



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(68)

-

-

(68)

OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 1,418

$ -

$ 1,169

$ 249

























Earnings Per Share









































NET INCOME

$ 2.97















Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)

(0.13)













OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)

$ 2.84







































(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.

(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Capitalization Schedule

(Unaudited, $ millions)



























September 30,

December 31,











2025

2024

DEBT















Commercial Paper and Loans



$ 829

$ 1,593



Long-Term Debt*



22,541

21,114





Total Debt



23,370

22,707





































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common Stock



5,045

5,057



Treasury Stock



(1,370)

(1,403)



Retained Earnings



13,446

12,593



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



(112)

(133)





Total Stockholders' Equity



17,009

16,114





Total Capitalization



$ 40,379

$ 38,821























*Includes current portion of Long-Term Debt













Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, $ millions)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net Income $ 1,796

$ 1,486 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows





From Operating Activities 781

280 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities 2,577

1,766







Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities (2,060)

(2,363)







Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities (311)

726







Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 206

129







Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 154

99 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 360

$ 228

Public Service Electric & Gas Company Retail Sales (Unaudited) September 30, 2025





















Electric Sales













































Three Months

Change vs.

Nine Months

Change vs.



Sales (millions kWh) Ended

2024

Ended

2024



Residential 4,539

(2 %)

10,971

(1 %)



Commercial & Industrial 7,181

(1 %)

20,011

(1 %)



Other 84

18 %

246

2 %



Total 11,804

(1 %)

31,228

(1 %)









































Gas Sold and Transported











































Three Months

Change vs.

Nine Months

Change vs.



Sales (millions therms) Ended

2024

Ended

2024



Firm Sales

















Residential Sales 89

0 %

1,031

9 %



Commercial & Industrial 106

8 %

762

8 %



Total Firm Sales 195

4 %

1,793

9 %























Non-Firm Sales*

















Commercial & Industrial 209

(16 %)

685

12 %



Total Non-Firm Sales 209





685



























Total Sales 404

(7 %)

2,478

10 %























*Contract Service Gas rate included in non-firm sales

































Weather Data*























Three Months

Change vs.

Nine Months

Change vs.





Ended

2024

Ended

2024



THI Hours - Actual 12,460

(7 %)

17,581

(9 %)



THI Hours - Normal 12,909





17,101







Degree Days - Actual -

(100 %)

2,749

9 %



Degree Days - Normal 21





2,976













































*Winter weather as defined by heating degree days (HDD) to serve as a measure for the need for heating. For each day, HDD is calculated as HDD = 65°F - the

average hourly daily temperature. The measures use data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based on readings from Newark

Liberty International Airport. Comparisons to normal are based on twenty years of historic data.

Nuclear Generation Measures (Unaudited)





















GWh Breakdown

GWh Breakdown





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Nuclear - NJ 5,189

5,456

15,323

14,971 Nuclear - PA 2,714

2,631

8,446

8,323



7,903

8,087

23,769

23,294

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Statistical Measures (Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,









2025

2024

2025

2024 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (millions)















Basic





499

498

499

498

Diluted





501

500

501

500























Stock Price at End of Period











$83.46

$89.21























Dividends Paid per Share of Common Stock

$0.63

$0.60

$1.89

$1.80























Dividend Yield













3.0 %

2.7 %























Book Value per Common Share











$34.10

$32.33























Market Price as a Percent of Book Value











245 %

276 %

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidated Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation

















Reconciling Items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024



($ millions, Unaudited)

















Net Income $ 622

$ 520

$ 1,796

$ 1,486

(Gain) Loss on Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT)















Fund Related Activity, pre-tax (70)

(91)

(190)

(199)

(Gain) Loss on Mark-to-Market (MTM), pre-tax(a) (20)

(23)

(22)

76

Lease Related Activity, pre-tax -

-

-

(4)

Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b) 33

42

83

59



$ 565

$ 448

$ 1,667

$ 1,418

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

































PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 501

500

501

500



($ Per Share Impact - Diluted, Unaudited)

















Net Income $ 1.24

$ 1.04

$ 3.59

$ 2.97

(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax (0.13)

(0.17)

(0.38)

(0.39)

(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a) (0.04)

(0.05)

(0.04)

0.15

Lease Related Activity, pre-tax -

-

-

(0.01)

Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b) 0.06

0.08

0.16

0.12

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 1.13

$ 0.90

$ 3.33

$ 2.84



















(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.















(b) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from

qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.



PSEG Power & Other Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation























Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciling Items September 30, September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024





($ millions, Unaudited)



















Net Income $ 107

$ 141

$ 403

$ 317



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax (70)

(91)

(190)

(199)



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a) (20)

(23)

(22)

76



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax -

-

-

(4)



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b) 33

42

83

59

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 50

$ 69

$ 274

$ 249























PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 501

500

501

500























(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.

















(b) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.

SOURCE Public Service Enterprise Group