Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: 880206 | ISIN: US14149Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol: CLH
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 15:38
164,75 Euro
-0,48 % -0,80
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
03.11.2025 14:30 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cardinal Health completes acquisition of Solaris Health

Adds the country's leading urology MSO with over 750 providers to Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, The Specialty Alliance and brings Cardinal Health's MSO platforms to ~3,000 providers in 32 states

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Solaris Health, the country's leading urology MSO. Solaris Health brings more than 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states and adds immediate scale to the Urology Alliance within Cardinal Health's leading multi-specialty MSO platform, The Specialty Alliance.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal?Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services;?an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at?cardinalhealth.com?and in our?Newsroom.

Contacts
Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and 614.757.8231
Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661

SOURCE Cardinal Health

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.