One-time non-cash accounting adjustment related to the restructuring of the Company's balance sheet

No impact on the Company's revenue, gross margin, or cash position during the period

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB) (the "Company"), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and cargo solutions, today announced that it has restated its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

The restatement reflects a non-cash, one-time accounting adjustment of $2,231,202 related to the restructuring of the Company's balance sheet, as previously announced on May 22, 2025 and April 11, 2025, and the modification and retirement of certain debt instruments. The adjustment has no impact on the Company's revenue of $10,587,075, gross margin of 32% and cash position for the quarter. Additional changes were made to reflect minor presentation and classification updates, none of which the Company deems as material.

"Reissuing our Q2 2025 financial results demonstrates our continued commitment to transparency, accuracy, and best-in-class corporate governance," said Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer of Volatus Aerospace Inc. "This adjustment is a one-time, non-cash accounting charge arising from prudent steps taken to strengthen our balance sheet and position the Company for sustainable growth."

The restated financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are available on the Company's website at www.volatusaerospace.com.

The Company looks forward to the Government of Canada's budget announcement set to be released on November 4, 2025.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the business, strategy, products, corporate vision, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the approval of the TSXV. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures:

In this press release we describe certain income and expense items that are unusual or non-recurring. There are terms not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Our usage of these terms may vary from the usage adopted by other companies. Specifically, gross margin is an undefined term under IFRS that may be referenced herein. We provide this detail so that readers have a better understanding of the significant events and transactions that have had an impact on our results. Management believes that gross margin helps provide an understanding on the level of costs needed to create revenue. Management derives "gross margin" by subtracting costs of goods sold from total revenue and dividing such number by total revenue. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Readers are also cautioned not to view these non-IFRS financial measures as an alternative to financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Gross margin does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures " section of the Company's MD&A which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272956

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.