Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Qnity Electronics to Begin Trading

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 3rd

  • Equities are higher to start November after the S&P 500 added 2.3% in October. These gains were driven by continued interest in AI and signs of simmered trade between the U.S. and China.
  • The AI trade will remain in focus this week with several companies reporting earnings. The bulk of S&P 500 companies have reported so far with many exceeding expectations.
  • Qnity Electronics will begin trading on the NYSE today following its spinoff from DuPont. Trading under the ticker symbol Q, the company provides solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries.

Opening Bell
Qnity Electronics (NYSE: Q) celebrates its launch as an independent company

Closing Bell
DuPont (NYSE: DD) rings the Closing Bell

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811790/NYSE_Market_Update_November_3.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--qnity-electronics-to-begin-trading-302602582.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
