The Naderi Center: "Prejuvenation" Surge: Dr. Shervin Naderi Reveals How Millennials and Gen X Are Delaying Aging - Without Surgery

Dr. Naderi reveals how younger generations are embracing prejuvenation with collagen-boosting treatments and skincare to maintain a natural, youthful glow before aging signs appear.

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / A new beauty movement is changing the face of aesthetic medicine-literally. Called prejuvenation, it's the proactive approach to skincare and non-surgical treatments that aims to delay the visible signs of aging before they start.

Shervin Naderi, MD, FACS

Dr. Naderi is a Double Board Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology.

At the forefront of this trend is Dr. Shervin Naderi, board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. Dr. Naderi explains, "The art of aesthetic medicine is not waiting until the damage is done-it's preserving what's left."

Prejuvenation starts early. Instead of waiting for lines to settle, people choose small, steady treatments that keep skin firm, bright and structurally supported for decades. Treatments such as small doses of Botox (Baby Botox), Sculptra injections that stimulate the skin to grow its own collagen, Morpheus8 microneedling that firms deeper layers, and IPL light pulses that fade red and brown spots. Patients are investing to stop damage before it shows, not to fix it after it appears.

"Patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s aren't chasing perfection," says Dr. Naderi. "They're chasing longevity-wanting to look like the best version of themselves for as long as possible."

Collagen Is the New Currency

Collagen stimulators - such as microneedling, Morpheus8, platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), and Sculptra - are surging at The Naderi Center. Combined with medical-grade skincare rich in vitamin C, E, and A, and daily broad-spectrum sunscreen, patients are "collagen banking" to preserve firmness and prevent sagging.

Dr. Naderi calls this shift "a smarter evolution in aesthetics." "We don't chase trends-we engineer longevity," he adds.

The Social Media Spark

The prejuvenation hashtag has racked up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram, driven by influencers normalizing light, preventative treatments. Younger professionals cite "Zoom face," filters, and wellness culture as motivators for staying fresh-faced naturally.

Subtlety Over Surgery

For those not ready - or not wanting - surgery, prejuvenation gives you a useful halfway step. Strategic neurotoxins, treatments that prompt the skin to build its own collagen, and light resurfacing can postpone the need for facelifts by several years, if not decades.

Dr. Naderi concludes, "Our mission is to let you age-but let it be a choice."

About The Naderi Center

The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology is a multi-specialty practice located in Reston, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. The team is known for its excellent results in nose surgery, injectables, laser treatments and high-level skin care. Each physician focuses exclusively on their specialty. That focus leads to precision, low risk and a natural look.

