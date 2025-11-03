Zen Renovations Named 'Best Contractor in DC' for the Third Year in a Row

The award recognizes the growth and long-term success of one of Washington, DC.'s most innovative full-home remodeling contractors.

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Zen Renovations, an established DC remodeling contractor, is honored to be named the "Best Contractor in DC" in Washington City Paper's prestigious 2025 Best of DC Awards. This marks the third consecutive year that Zen Renovations has received the honor, which recognizes the company's long-term success and reputation as a trusted partner for home renovations throughout DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

"This recognition means a lot to our team," said Kevin Harris, owner of Zen Renovations. "It reflects the care we bring to every project and the trust we've earned with homeowners across the region. Being chosen by the community for three consecutive years speaks to the values that guide our work."

The Best of DC Awards are Washington City Paper's annual celebration of the companies that go above and beyond to serve the DC metropolitan area. They cover everything from local goods and services to restaurants and destinations for weekend getaways. Awards are given based on a number of factors, which for remodeling contractors include skill and expertise, trustworthiness, professionalism, and a commitment to a client-centered approach.

Zen Renovations Wins "Best Contractor in DC" Award in 2023, 2024, and 2025

Zen Renovations has strong roots in the DC community. As a three-time "Best Contractor in DC" award winner ( 2023 , 2024 , and 2025 ), the company remains dedicated to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, with a strong track record of on-time, on-budget delivery for high-end residential renovations, including kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and full-home remodels. In addition to renovations in Capitol Hill and other DC neighborhoods, the company also serves clients in Maryland and Northern Virginia .

Building Community Trust and Experience

Zen Renovations has earned the trust of DC-area homeowners through a seamless design and build process overseen by a team of experienced designers and craftspeople. Every phase, from design and permitting to construction, is managed by one team to ensure accountability, consistency, and a predictable client experience. The company boasts many repeat clients and referrals, primarily professionals and families looking to enhance the beauty and functionality of their homes. Each project is tailored to the homeowner's lifestyle and needs, with kitchen and bathroom remodels among the company's most requested services.

Beyond craftsmanship, the company remains committed to ethical and sustainable practices, paying fair wages, operating responsibly, and donating 2% of annual profits to community organizations that support housing, education, and equity in the trades. The company also provides free homeowner resources on its website, including a recent post on how to choose an appropriately sized kitchen island .

Zen Renovations is honored by the continued recognition from the DC community and the readers who voted in Washington City Paper's Best of DC Awards. Homeowners looking for bathroom, kitchen, or basement renovation contractors in Washington, DC, and the surrounding areas are encouraged to visit the company's home renovation pricing and contact pages for details on project costs and scheduling.

Zen Renovations invites homeowners across Washington, DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia to explore its award-winning approach to design and construction. Visit Zen-Renovations.com or contact owner Kevin Harris at (202-804-6292 for information on projects or pricing, or to schedule a free consultation.

About Washington City Paper

Washington City Paper is a renowned DC publication that has provided essential local reporting for over 40 years. Readers can access decades of stories and information on current and past Best of DC Awards winners at WashingtonCityPaper.com .

About Zen Renovations

Zen Renovations ( Zen-Renovations.com ) is an award-winning home renovation contractor with offices in Capitol Hill and Takoma Park, Maryland. The company specializes in complex renovations and restorations, and is backed by more than 30 years of experience and a consistent record of superior results for homeowners who value quality design and expert craftsmanship.

SOURCE: Zen Renovations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/zen-renovations-named-best-contractor-in-dc-for-the-third-year-in-a-ro-1092811