Prolocor Inc: Prolocor Announces Publication in Journal of Invasive Cardiology. Prolocor pFCG Test is a Powerful Prognostic Marker of Ischemic Risk Early After Myocardial Infarction .

The hazard ratio (HR) for the primary endpoint was (3.84, p = 0.0009) in the first month

The Prolocor pFCG test has the potential to help providers reduce 30-day readmission rates for Acute MI, an important criterion for CMS penalties.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing the innovative diagnostic Prolocor pFCGTM test that identifies patients at higher and lower risk of thrombotic events (heart attack, stroke, and death), announced the publication entitled Prognostic Implications Over Time of Platelet Fc?RIIa Expression in Patients With Myocardial Infarction: A Secondary Analysis in the Journal of Invasive Cardiology.

In an 800-patient multicenter study, patients with an acute heart attack had pFCG measured and were followed for up to three years. In this time-to-event analysis, the hazard ratio (HR) for the primary composite endpoint in all subjects was greatest during the first month (3.84, P = .0009), and the HR for the first 6 months was 2.90 (P = .00005). Similar trends were apparent for patients treated with percutaneous coronary intervention and those treated with medical therapy alone.

"The Prolocor pFCG test represents a breakthrough in risk stratification for patients recovering from myocardial infarction. By accurately identifying individuals at higher risk of ischemic events in the critical early months after myocardial infarction (MI), this test empowers clinicians to make well-informed decisions about treatment strategies," said David Schneider, MD, FACC, FAHA, Prolocor Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "As we work towards integrating this tool into clinical practice, our ultimate goal is to balance the risk of ischemic events with that of bleeding to improve patient outcomes by enabling personalized care."

"These findings demonstrate the power of the pFCG test to stratify risk of recurrent ischemic events after acute MI - particularly in the first 3 to 6 months of follow-up. If future studies demonstrate that use of tailored antiplatelet therapy based on this biomarker can lead to reduced ischemic and/or bleeding complications, the resulting improved outcomes could lead to substantial cost savings for payers as well as increased hospital revenues in settings where readmission penalties are used to incentivize high quality care," said David J Cohen, MD, MSc, Director of Clinical and Outcomes Research Cardiovascular Research Foundation & St Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY, US.

Peter DiBattiste, MD, FACC, FAHA, CEO and Co-Founder said, "At Prolocor, we are committed to advancing patient care through innovative diagnostic solutions. The Prolocor pFCG test marks a significant step forward in our efforts to provide clinicians with the tools they need to better understand and manage ischemic risk after myocardial infarction. By accurately stratifying patient risk, we can empower healthcare providers to personalize treatment plans that balance the risk of ischemic events with bleeding concerns."

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet Fc?RIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies Fc?RIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company's website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions. Although Prolocor's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Prolocor, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, Prolocor's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, Prolocor's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve any device or application that may be filed for any such product candidates and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Prolocor's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, and risks associated with intellectual property. Other than as required by applicable law, Prolocor does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

