Pebble Beach Company: Pebble Beach's Iconic Lodge Reopens Following Extensive Transformation

Reimagined Stillwater restaurant debuts new design, menu and coastal dining experience

Download more Lodge renovation photos here.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Following a property-wide refresh of its public spaces and guestrooms, The Lodge at Pebble Beach has reopened, ushering in a new era for the historic property while preserving the timeless character that defines Pebble Beach Resorts. At the heart of the updates is a fully reimagined Stillwater restaurant, with a new design and culinary program that honors its coastal setting and rich heritage while elevating Pebble Beach's signature dining.

"The reopening of Stillwater is the culmination of The Lodge's transformation, bringing a fresh identity to one of Pebble Beach's most renowned settings," said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "Alongside updates to guestrooms, public spaces, The Tap Room and The Bench, this reopening ushers in an inspired new chapter in Pebble Beach hospitality."

A Reimagined Stillwater

Design highlights include a wraparound main dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a central bar with sweeping ocean views, vaulted ceilings with soft brick arches and a glass-enclosed wine room that serves as both a centerpiece and threshold to intimate spaces. A private dining room features a suspended ceramic school-of-fish sculpture hand cast in Staffordshire, England, while custom Axminster carpeting and wrought iron chandeliers layer coastal inspiration with the elegance for which Pebble Beach is known.

Executive Chef Benjamin Brown and Chef de Cuisine Alex Ramirez have refreshed the Stillwater culinary program, drawing inspiration from Pebble Beach's coastal location and taking advantage of the region's farms and fisheries. The new menu features dishes such as the Charred Hamachi Tostada, Dungeness Crab Pancake, Whole Roasted Branzino, Charred Zabuton Steak from Snake River Farms and the Pan-Seared Crème de Brie & Mushroom Baguette. Complementing the cuisine is a beverage program anchored by an extensive wine cellar, curated flights, seasonal craft cocktails, rare bourbons and premium tequilas.

The restaurant is open daily for breakfast (7:30-10:30 a.m.), lunch (11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) and dinner (5:30-9 p.m.).

Other Signature Spaces at The Lodge

The Tap Room, reopened this October, showcases updated interiors and an expanded collection of historic golf memorabilia-including Tom Watson's wedge that he famously chipped in with on the penultimate hole during the 1982 U.S. Open.

The Bench, which welcomed guests back in June, offers refreshed interiors and its signature wood-fired cuisine overlooking the iconic 18th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Dining reservations can be made by visiting pebblebeach.com or calling 800-654-9300.

Images of The Lodge at Pebble Beach and Stillwater may be downloaded here for editorial purposes.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, California, owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach and Pebble Beach Golf Academy. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jamie Scalici / Jenna Bush

Pebble Beach Resorts

pebblebeachresorts@mower.com

212-980-9194 / 212-284-9936

SOURCE: Pebble Beach Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/pebble-beachs-iconic-lodge-reopens-following-extensive-transformation-1095836