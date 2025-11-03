Nila Castello: Biohope Announces Collaboration to Advance Immunobiogram for Renal Transplant

Biohope Announces Collaboration to Advance Immunobiogram Diagnostic Solution to Optimize Immunosuppression Therapy for Transplant Patients

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Biohope, a Spanish company specialized in personalized medicine solutions for transplant and autoimmune patients, has signed a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic, a global leader in medical research and patient care, to advance the development and commercialization of the Immunobiogram, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device developed by Biohope and patented in the U.S. and other territories.

World Transplant Congress 2025

Biohope participated in WTC 2025 in San Francisco, where its abstract was selected and presented at the closing plenary session, "Reflections, Revelations, and the Road Ahead," highlighting key insights from the congress.

The agreement grants Biohope access to Mayo Clinic's specialized know-how, and seeks to enhance the clinical validation of the Immunobiogram in the US. This technology aims to optimize immunosuppression management by providing personalized diagnostic insights, potentially reducing rejection rates, infections, and improving graft survival and patient-reported outcomes (PRO).

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mayo Clinic, to utilize their expertise in transplant medicine," said Isabel Portero, CEO of Biohope. "This agreement marks a significant step toward our goal of bringing Immunobiogram technology to market and offering transplant patients and clinicians a transformative tool for personalized immunosuppression management."

Mayo Clinic brand standards do not allow for forward looking statements regarding results or milestones.

About Biohope

Biohope is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative diagnostic solutions for transplant patients. Its patented Immunobiogram technology provides personalized insights into immunosuppression sensitivity, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

Note: Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Revenue Mayo Clinic receives is used to support its mission of patient care, education, and research.

