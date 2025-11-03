Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.: Altamira Therapeutics Announces Successful Nanoparticle-Based Delivery of DNA Molecules

Demonstrated feasibility of effective DNA delivery with Company's xPhore nanoparticle technology

DNA delivery technology to be offered as GenePhore to biotech / pharma companies

Addressing large and growing market

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (OTCQB:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing nucleic acid delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today announced that its nanoparticle-based delivery platform was successfully tested to deliver DNA molecules. In vitro experiments demonstrated efficient transfection of cells and reliable expression of the encoded proteins. Altamira will start offering its xPhore platform for DNA delivery under the specific GenePhore label, complementing its offerings for short RNA (OligoPhore), linear mRNA (SemaPhore) and circular RNA (CycloPhore).

"GenePhore is yet another impressive example for the strong capabilities and versatility of Altamira's peptide-based nanoparticle delivery platform," commented Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., Altamira Therapeutics' Chief Operating Officer. "Delivery of DNA molecules such as plasmids has remained a major challenge for drug and vaccine developers. Our xPhore technology provides for effective cellular uptake and strong endosomal release into the cell even for such large payloads. We are excited to collaborate with partners to apply this technology across fields such as DNA vaccines, gene editing, or protein replacement therapies."

GenePhore is addressing a large and growing market opportunity. Based on independent research, the global gene delivery technologies market size was estimated at $5.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed $22.8 billion by 2034.[1]

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (xPhore platform). The versatile delivery platform is suited for different nucleic acid modalities, including siRNA, mRNA, circRNA, as well as DNA, and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. The Company has two proprietary flagship programs based on xPhore and siRNA payloads: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which owns its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the clinical utility of Altamira's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira's intellectual property position and Altamira's financial position. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in Altamira's other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com

[1] https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/gene-delivery-technologies-market-size-to-exceed-usd-22-79-billion-by-2034

