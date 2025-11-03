Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Invico Capital Corporation ("Invico"), a Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions across North America, is pleased to announce that its flagship fund, Invico Diversified Income Fund ("IDIF" or "the Fund"), has been recognized once again at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA").

IDIF received first place in the Best 10-Year Return, Private Debt category and third place in the Best 5-Year Return, Private Debt category. These accolades mark the Fund's thirteenth and fourteenth industry awards for performance, underscoring its long-term consistency and ability to deliver value across market cycles.

Now in its seventeenth year, the CHFA are widely regarded as the highest recognition of excellence in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners are determined strictly by quantitative performance data compiled by Fundata Canada Inc., without any subjective judging or nomination process.

"We are proud to once again be recognized among Canada's top-performing private debt funds," said Allison Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Invico and Portfolio Manager of IDIF. "This achievement is a reflection of the Fund's disciplined investment approach, strong portfolio diversification, and unwavering focus on risk-adjusted income generation. It also reinforces Invico's commitment to transparency and prudent liquidity management in an environment that continues to test the resilience of alternative investment managers."

In recent months, Canadian private markets have experienced mounting liquidity challenges, with several managers announcing redemption restrictions or gating events. Against this backdrop, IDIF has continued to meet all redemption requests and maintain its monthly distributions, a record that spans more than twelve years. This track record reflects Invico's proactive risk management, thoughtful portfolio design, and steadfast commitment to aligning liquidity with the underlying asset base.

Through its combination of broadly syndicated loans, direct lending strategies, and energy assets, IDIF continues to deliver dependable income while maintaining portfolio flexibility and diversification. The Fund remains positioned from a place of strength, supported by disciplined credit underwriting, active portfolio oversight, and a proven ability to adapt through changing market conditions.

"Our approach has always been about building a portfolio that can perform, not just in favourable markets, but through periods of volatility," added Jason Brooks, President of Invico and Portfolio Manager of IDIF. "This recognition is a testament to the strength of our investment platform, the dedication of our team, and the trust of our investors."

For more information on Invico Capital Corporation or Invico Diversified Income Fund, please contact us directly.

About Invico Diversified Income Fund

Invico Diversified Income Fund is an award-winning open-ended mutual fund trust with a long-standing track record of providing Canadian investors with access to high-yield credit and energy investments. The Fund is focused on generating monthly income through a diversified, risk-first portfolio that emphasizes capital protection and disciplined liquidity management. Since its inception, IDIF has earned multiple national awards for performance and innovation in the private debt space.

About Invico Capital Corporation

Invico Capital Corporation is a leading Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in Canada and the U.S. The firm manages a range of credit, energy, and secondaries strategies designed to support corporate growth, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Invico is a registered Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer administering more than $4 billion in private capital. Learn more at https://www.invicocapital.com.

