Monroe, Louisiana and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Krown Technologies, Inc. ("Krown") and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM") today announced the global launch of Qastle, the world's first quantum-secured hot wallet to leverage Quantum Entropy-as-a-Service and Post-Quantum Cryptography to safeguard digital assets against emerging cyber and quantum-based threats. Qastle is now live and available to users worldwide at https://qastlewallet.com.

Redefining Security in the Hot-Wallet Market

Hot wallets remain the most commercially active segment of the $12.6B global crypto-wallet industry - a sector projected to grow past $100B by 2033. However, their permanent internet connectivity has historically made them the most targeted wallets for key theft, phishing-based drain attacks, and exploit-driven compromises.

Qastle disrupts this paradigm by integrating continuous, on-demand quantum entropy, delivered via QeM's EaaS cloud infrastructure, combined with post-quantum cryptographic key protection. This architecture provides randomness and key security exceeding the capabilities of both traditional software-based random number generators and conventional hardware modules.

The Quantum Advantage - Delivered Over the Cloud

Qastle derives its security foundation from QeM's QRNG2 true-entropy engine, accessed securely through Entropy-as-a-Service rather than embedded local hardware. The system generates non-deterministic, physics-rooted randomness for wallet seed creation, session keys, signing flows, and ongoing key refresh cycles.

This ensures:

Seeds and keys that cannot be predicted, cloned, or reconstructed

Continuous resistance to both classical and quantum-computing-enabled attacks

Compatibility with both mobile and desktop environments

Qastle further integrates post-quantum encryption safeguards to future-proof transactions and identity against the anticipated "Q-Day" decryption event.

"We didn't just launch another wallet - we launched a new security era," said James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies. "Qastle brings quantum-grade security to everyday users, without complexity. It is the first hot wallet designed to stay secure both now and in the post-quantum future."

"This launch demonstrates the scalability and market readiness of our quantum entropy platform," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Qastle proves that quantum cybersecurity is no longer theoretical. It is commercial, it is accessible, and it is here today."

Adoption Outlook & Revenue Potential

Krown Technologies projects between 50,000 and 150,000 users in Qastle's first quarter and over 1 million users within the first year. The estimated first-year gross revenue is $8 million to $15 million, drawn from:

Swap and transaction fees inside the Qastle wallet.

Premium QRNG-secured tiers for advanced and institutional users.

Integrated staking & earn modules connected to the Krown Blockchain.

QRNG licensing royalties recognized by Quantum eMotion from enterprise integrations.

Comparable industry precedents-such as MetaMask Swaps generating over $250 million in cumulative fees-underscore the scale of opportunity Qastle targets within the expanding wallet economy.

For more information about Krown Technologies, Quantum eMotion, or their quantum-secure wallet solutions, please visit www.krown.network or www.quantumemotion.com.

About Krown Technologies LLC

Krown Technologies LLC, based in Monroe, Louisiana, is a leader in blockchain, decentralized technology, and quantum innovation. Committed to advancing digital asset security, Krown develops cutting-edge solutions in an evolving financial technological landscape.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Montreal-based pioneer in quantum-powered cybersecurity. Specializing in quantum-secure hardware and software, QeM leverages its patented Quantum Random Number Generator to deliver robust protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

