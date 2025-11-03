Solar panel cleaning equipment company Objectif Drone has launched a new 7 kg dual-brush cleaning robot with a speed of 5 km/h made for small and medium-sized PV installations.France-based solar panel cleaning equipment specialist Objectif Drone has launched a new 7 kg dual-brush robot with a speed of 5 km/h for solar PV carpark canopies and similar types of installations. "We wanted to offer a compact and affordable solution for companies that provide maintenance services for small and medium-sized PV power plant installations, such as solar-shade structures," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. ...

