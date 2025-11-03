Konecta, a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) transformation and digital operations, today announced a strategic alliance with CrewAI, the pioneering multi-agent orchestration platform. Together, the two companies will redefine how humans and AI agents collaborate, integrating human expertise, CX excellence, and AI to deliver measurable business outcomes across every interaction.

Under this partnership, Konecta will also serve as CrewAI's lead consulting and implementation partner in Europe and Latin America, combining strategic advisory with delivery excellence to help companies design, pilot, and scale agentic orchestration.

Empowering processes with agentic automation

CrewAI's platform allows organizations to coordinate multiple specialized AI agents working collaboratively to execute complex, end-to-end business processes. This orchestration transforms how organizations operate, allowing them to automate workflows that traditionally required multiple human touchpoints. For instance, a commercial proposal can now be generated automatically, from understanding the client's context, developing a storyline and creating presentation slides, to generating pricing models, all coordinated seamlessly by a "crew" of AI-powered agents.

This partnership lays the foundation for Konecta's Agentic AI model approach: a unified and structured environment to design, orchestrate, and scale autonomous agents across customer and enterprise operations. Built on CrewAI's Agent Management Platform (AMP), it will enable Konecta and its clients to industrialize agentic use cases rapidly and securely.

Proven impact and operational transformation

The collaboration creates dual value, as the same model powers Konecta's solutions portfolio across industries including Banking, Financial Services Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Telecommunications, and Utilities, while simultaneously optimizing Konecta's internal operations in HR, Finance, Procurement, and Legal. For example, in employee onboarding, once a new hire signs a contract, a crew of AI agents automatically extracts the necessary information, issues credentials and badges, allocates IT equipment, and generates a personalized onboarding schedule. This streamlining not only saves time, but allows human teams to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.

A recent initiative also illustrates this potential: by leveraging CrewAI's framework, Konecta automated the Voice Agent testing process for a leading food ordering service. By orchestrating 1,000 end-to-end test conversations across 60 real-world scenarios, the company achieved a 96% reduction in QA cycle time, from 74 hours to just three.

To run all CrewAI-related initiatives, Konecta has a dedicated Centre of Excellence that will develop and certify CrewAI competencies across teams and ensure the consistent deployment of agentic automation across the company's business units. Konecta expects 30% to 40% of its customer base to benefit from CrewAI integration in the coming year, transforming CX and operational agility alike.

Leading the way in Europe and Latin America

Under this partnership, Konecta will act as CrewAI's consulting and implementation partner in Europe and Latin America. This role reflects Konecta's long-standing leadership in delivering enterprise-scale CX transformation and digital operations across both continents. By combining strategic insight with robust delivery capabilities, Konecta will help organizations design, pilot, and scale agentic AI solutions with confidence and agility. Any organisation interested in CrewAI's capabilities in these strategic regions will benefit from Konecta's consulting and implementation expertise, from initial assessment through to full operational deployment.

"Agentic AI marks a fundamental shift in how businesses operate. It's not about replacing people, but about amplifying human intelligence through governed, data-driven orchestration," said Nourdine Bihmane, CEO of Konecta. "CrewAI's platform enables us to unite human expertise, CX excellence, and responsible AI into a single, intelligent ecosystem that drives continuous optimization and measurable impact. Together, we're setting a new global benchmark for scaling intelligent operations built on trust, transparency, and purpose."

"CrewAI enables enterprises to quickly put AI agents into production so businesses can see their clear benefits, with agentic systems that are easy to use, trusted by design, and ready to scale," said João Moura, CEO and Founder of CrewAI. "Konecta embodies that same philosophy. With their operational depth and experience, and our technology, we're turning the promise of intelligent operations into tangible, measurable reality, built for scale and built to last

About Konecta

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process and digital outsourcing, with 120,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 26 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

About Crew AI

CrewAI is the leading enterprise platform for multi-agent systems, used by 60% of the U.S. Fortune 500 and a global community of developers in 150+ countries. The platform enables organizations to deploy collaborative groups of AI agents to automate real-world business workflows. CrewAI provides the infrastructure that teams need to run agentic systems in production with a complete list of features required by enterprises that include pro and low code tools, user management with RBAC and audit logs, governance, and security. CrewAI integrates with all major LLMs, hyperscalers (AWS, Azure Google Cloud), and many enterprise applications, giving teams the freedom to orchestrate across any environment. With the launch of CrewAI AMP-the first Agent Management Platform-teams can now build, optimize, deploy and scale agent-led workflows enterprise-wide with speed, control, trust, and governance.

