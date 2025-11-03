Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced Michael Murray, Chairman and CEO, will present at Theon's Capital Markets Day (CMD) on November 6th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103446645/en/

Michael Murray, Kopin CEO

The CMD will be held in Athens, Greece, at Divani Apollon Palace Thalasso at 3:00 pm local time and be hosted by the Executive Directors and wider Leadership Team, including key members of THEON's Design Development Team. Attendance at the event is available in-person or virtually, limited to registered investment professionals. All presentations and associated materials, along with a recording of the event, will be made available on THEON's website. To enquire about registering for the event, please e-mail cmd@theon.com.

"We are excited and honored to present at Theon's Capital Markets Day," said Michael Murray, Chairman and CEO of Kopin. "This provides us an opportunity to further showcase our application specific optical solutions and how Kopin and Theon work to co-develop products for Europe, Southeast Asia, and NATO countries, enabling collaborative initiatives across key global regions."

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.

www.theon.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103446645/en/

Contacts:

For Investor Relations

Kopin Corporation

Erich Manz, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

emanz@kopin.com

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us

561-489-5315

Lightspeed PR Contact

Grace Halvorsen

Lightspeed PR/M

Kopin@lightspeedpr.com