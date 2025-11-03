Today Kontron, a global leader in IoT and embedded computing technology, announced a bold new direction in its U.S. distribution strategy designed to strengthen customer access, enhance service capability, and focus on its growth markets, aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial.

congatec Partnership

Building on the recent partnership with congatec, combining both entities' COMexpress expertise, the companies are now jointly positioned to deliver complete, end-to-end technology solutions, from high-performance embedded modules to full ruggedized systems, including secure (ITAR) manufacturing services (EMS) integration. congatec continues to supply embedded modules formerly offered by Kontron through the established distribution channels, Arrow and Avnet, while Kontron now concentrates on accelerating design-to-deployment support through its expanding network of specialized partners such as Spirit Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Impact Components and WDL Systems.

"This is an exciting time for Kontron as we sharpen our market focus and expand our reach through an agile, highly specialized distribution network," said Gary Shull, Director of Inside and Channel Sales of Kontron Americas. "By partnering closely with Spirit, Mouser, and WDL, and aligning strategically with congatec, we're ensuring customers have seamless access to the right technologies -from embedded modules to complete, assembled systems."

Broadest Western Roadmap

With this move, Kontron now offers one of the most comprehensive roadmaps for embedded modules in the western hemisphere and is continuing to grow its own line-up in open defense standards as defined by VITA, SOSA, and MOSA, which are especially important in the face of the rapidly changing defense industries' requirements.

"With our new setup, we can cater to our customers' needs and give them an even bigger choice of the right technological approach, ranging from SOMs, COMe/COM-HPC, and SBCs, standalone, customized or integrated in COTS products," adds Philipp Schulz, EVP Aerospace and Defense for the Kontron Group, "and we also ensure the availability of Western designed and produced COMe modules for our defense customers with our partner congatec."

For Kontron, this new distribution model is all about empowering customers. Whether accelerating design cycles, simplifying procurement, or scaling edge deployments, these partnerships give customers faster, more flexible access to the computing performance they depend on.

