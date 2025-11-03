Upload an image to instantly find the perfect design from a library of over 800,000 templates

MiriCanvas, the visual communication platform developed and operated by miridih, said that it has officially launched its AI-powered template recommendation feature, Match Your Vibe, on November 3.

Match Your Vibe uses its AI engine miricleNet to analyze images uploaded by the user and recommend design templates that best align with the user's style and mood. (Image: MiriCanvas)

This new feature leverages miridih's proprietary AI engine, miricleNet, to analyze images uploaded by users and recommend design templates that best align with their style and mood. Drawing from a massive library of over 800,000 design templates, the feature enables users to discover styles that match their visual goals within seconds, distinguishing it from other design platform competitors in the market.

Match Your Vibe offers an intuitive and time-saving design experience by removing the hassle of searching through numerous templates. Users simply upload an image that conveys their brand's mood, and the AI analyzes it to recommend the most fitting templates for their content.

From the template results page, users can further refine their selection by choosing a relevant industry such as retail, technology, beauty, fashion, F&B, entertainment, or travel. After choosing a design, the system automatically takes the user to the editor page, where additional elements, such as icons, are suggested to complement the template chosen by the user. This seamless workflow allows users to transform a base template into a complete design within one integrated workspace.

At the core of this innovation is miricleNet, miridih's design-specialized AI engine. Developed through the analysis of over 30 million templates, design sources, users' template selections, and download data, miricleNet goes beyond simple visual matching. It analyzes design objectives, content context, layout, and mood to identify the templates that best convey the user's intent.

Since its launch in July 2019, MiriCanvas has grown into Korea's leading design platform, with 16 million cumulative subscribers and over 190 million designs created as of December 2024. The brand began its global expansion in 2024 and now has over 1.2 million cumulative overseas subscribers. Growth has been particularly strong in English-speaking markets such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, with monthly active users (MAU) in the U.S. surging more than 300% over the past three months. The platform's main user base consists of young freelancers and office workers aged 25 to 30.

This growth is largely fueled by MiriCanvas's Gen Z-focused, user-centered design experience, appealing to those who prefer intuitive visual communication tools over traditional software. MiriCanvas offers distinctive and versatile content, including job-specific templates, extended presentation templates exceeding 30 pages, and distinctive design styles that appeal to diverse tastes and creative preferences.

In addition to template recommendations, MiriCanvas features an AI presentation tool that automatically builds a complete presentation draft in less than three minutes from a single topic. This tool has gained significant traction in the U.S., where more than 60% of active users now depend on it. MiriCanvas also includes image generation and editing functions, providing users with free credits for advanced image models such as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (code-named Nano Banana) and Sora 2.

Georgia Jo, Global Marketing Lead at MiriCanvas, said, "Match Your Vibe is a proprietary technology built on our independently developed AI engine, miricleNet, and we expect it to serve as a key driver of our growth in overseas markets, including English-speaking regions. Through continuous efforts for feature enhancements, MiriCanvas aims to emerge as a new alternative in the global visual communication market."

About miridih

'miridih' (CEO Kang Chang-seok), the design platform company operating the visual communication platform MiriCanvas, has been building a digital-based design ecosystem since 2012. As of 2024, the company achieved KRW 78 billion in revenue and KRW 4.7 billion in operating profit, marking its second consecutive year of profitability. Backed by its proprietary AI technology and accumulated platform expertise, miridih is evolving into a global leader in the visual communication sector. MiriCanvas currently supports ten languages, including English, Korean, and Japanese, and serves global markets such as the United States, Europe, and Japan.

