AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Announces European Patent Office Grants Patent Covering Ampligen (Rintatolimod) for Use in the Treatment of the Post-COVID Condition of Fatigue

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2025 (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM" or the "Company") today announced that the European Patent Office has officially granted AIM's European Patent No. 4,096,675, titled "Compositions for Treating LONG COVID," covering compositions of matter of AIM's proprietary dsRNAs including, for example, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) for use in the treatment of Long COVID.

"While AIM's immediate and primary focus is to build upon the continued positive results from our late-stage pancreatic cancer clinical program, this new European patent in Long COVID strengthens our intellectual property portfolio while providing additional validation of our belief in Ampligen's potential as a broad-spectrum immunotherapy," commented AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels.

Ampligen is AIM's RNA product candidate designed to modulate the immune system. Data from in vitro, pre-clinical and clinical experiments suggest that Ampligen has a broad-spectrum, early-onset antiviral effect by stimulating a strong innate immune response. The Company has conducted Ampligen experiments in SARS-CoV-1 showing a significant decrease in viral replication. Since the viral genome of SARS-CoV-1 is highly homologousdemonstrating Ampligen to be generally well tolerated and efficacy results offering evidence that Ampligen may reduce fatigue in subjects with post-COVID conditions such as Long COVID. Upon final analysisof the clinical patient data from the AMP-518 clinical trial, the Company believes Ampligen has the potential to be a therapeutic for people with moderate-to-severe Long COVID.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.comand connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "continue," "believe," "potential," "upcoming" and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

