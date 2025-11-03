Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) has appointed ex-Tullow Oil executive, Robin Sutherland, as director.

Sutherland was Exploration Manager for Tullow Oil during the discovery and appraisal of Ghana's Jubilee Oil Field in 2007. The field was co-developed by Kosmos Energy, Anadarko, and Tullow. Jubilee was considered one of the largest oil discoveries of its kind in West Africa. During its peak it was producing over 110,000 barrels of oil per day.

Sutherland was also instrumental in the discovery and appraisal of the TEN oil fields in Ghana and exploration and appraisal campaigns across the east African rift, including the South Lokichar basin in Kenya, before becoming Tullow's General Manager Exploration Africa in 2015.

Sutherland is presently a director of Invictus Energy Limited. He is joined there by well-known oil and gas executive, John Bentley, the leader of the management team that launched Cape Town-Energy Africa Ltd in 1995. Sutherland joined Energy Africa in 1997 as a specialist geophysicist and was instrumental in making several important hydrocarbon resource discoveries prior to the acquisition of Energy Africa by Tullow in 2004.

In 2020, Robin launched a successful consultancy business, assisting companies with exploration, appraisal and development of Africa's extensive natural resources. During this period he co-founded the Mozambique-Southern Africa Power Project designed to utilize Mozambique's gas resources to generate power locally and across southern Africa.

Record Resources President and COO, Alain Mizelle, said "Robin has been in the oil and gas E&P business for 40 years. He is not only an outstanding career specialist geophysicist, but his track record of achievements as an oil and gas finder for Energy Africa, Tullow Oil and recently Invictus speaks loudly. He will reinforce greatly our board and the success of the company."

The appointment of Robin Sutherland to the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

